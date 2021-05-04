Baker-Stanley-Cardno Joint Venture Awarded Seat on the Air Force Civil Engineer Center's AE Next Contract

"Michael Baker has a legacy of service to the U.S. federal government dating back to 1940 and our team's work under this contract will continue to support important U.S. military and national security missions around the world," said Brian May, National Market Lead – Air Force at Michael Baker International. "The long-standing partnership between Michael Baker, Stanley Consultants and Cardno combines the unique strengths of our firms and offers a strong, full-service architecture and engineering team committed to delivering superior engineering design and innovative solutions for complex projects."

The Baker-Stanley-Cardno JV was a leading service provider on AFCEC's AE13 contract, which expired in September of 2020. The new AE Next Pool 4 contract will commence in Q2 2021. Pool 4 is available to support Military Construction (MILCON) and Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization (SRM) projects focused on facility construction and renovation and general infrastructure requirements.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

