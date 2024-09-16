Michael Baker International Welcomes Pankaj Duggal, AICP, AIA-IA, as Executive Vice President and President - Sustainable and Resilient Solutions

Mr. Duggal to lead all the aspects of the SRS business focused on the built environment for the firm's public and private sector clients

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Pankaj Duggal, AICP, AIA-IA, has joined the firm as Executive Vice President (EVP) and President - Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). In this role, Mr. Duggal will lead all aspects of the SRS business focused on the built environment for the firm's public and private sector clients, including its strategic vision, goals and growth plans for Architecture, Engineering and Cybersecurity services. He will drive excellence and growth while integrating new services from within Michael Baker's company portfolio to further differentiate the firm's offerings to clients while collaborating across the organization to enhance the Michael Baker brand in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry.

"Our SRS team partners with clients on projects involving smart buildings that are sustainable and resilient. These critically important projects require the expertise that a full-service engineering and consulting firm like Michael Baker provides," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "Pankaj's 30 years of multidisciplinary experience in sectors including corporate, science and technology, education, aerospace, industrial, defense, institutional and government uniquely position him to grow our brand and lead our SRS team as a mentor and team-builder. His proven track record of delivering operational excellence and fostering an inclusive and collaborative culture will support the growth and success of our SRS business and our colleagues. I look forward to partnering with Pankaj as we work toward a more sustainable and resilient future."

Mr. Duggal is an established AEC industry leader with three decades of diverse business, architecture, engineering, consulting and construction experience in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. His project portfolio spans 47 states in the U.S. and 32 countries around the world, and he has been actively involved in more than 15 mergers, acquisitions and integration efforts during his career.

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Duggal served as President & Chief Operating Officer at Jensen Hughes, a firm recognized for its leadership in fire protection engineering, life safety, forensics and risk-based consulting services. Prior to Jensen Hughes, Mr. Duggal spent 20 years with Jacobs, where he began as a Project Manager and culminated as Senior VP and General Manager for Federal, Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions, which included architecture, planning and engineering services.

Mr. Duggal has many professional affiliations, including his role as Chair of the Dean's Advisory Board at the University of Michigan's Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning. He earned a Master of Urban Planning and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi (India).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International