Bakery Processing Equipment Market worth $14.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry), Function, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is estimated to account for nearly USD 11.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021.

The growth of the bakery processing equipment market is attributed to the increasing trade of food processing equipment among countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, India, and China. Bakery processing equipment helps in transforming raw ingredients into baked items through various physical and chemical techniques. The bakery processing equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumption of bakery products in developing countries such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, compelling manufacturers to increase production.

By function, the baking segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery processing equipment market in 2021.

On the basis of function, the baking segment is estimated to dominate the bakery processing equipment market in 2021. In recent years, China is being observed as an emerging country in the bakery processing equipment market due to the growing demand for specialized and innovative bakery products. Industrial bakeries use automated bakery machinery, while artisanal bakeries use smaller bakery equipment.

By type, the depositors and pan greasers segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the bakery processing equipment market

During the forecast period, the depositors and pan greasers' segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bakery processing equipment market, in terms of value. Depositing & pan greasing is becoming an important process during bakery processing as it has many advantages over conventional food processing, as it has flexible equipment which can be used to manufacture different types of products with different physical properties and texture. Its applications have substantially broadened in the last few years. As new trends are coming in cuisines and in bakery products such as pizza, types of biscuits like sandwich biscuits, it has become popular in developing regions like Asia pacific. For instance, in June 2021 AMF Tromp launched a smart applicator solution for pizza products. It deposits toppings such as cheese.

The Europe is estimated to dominate the bakery processing equipment processing market in 2021

Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share in the bakery processing equipment processing market in 2021. The bakery industry in Europe offers the bakery processing equipment market a large consumer base with opportunistic growth prospects. The growth of this market in the region is projected to be driven by developments in the bakery industry in the Eastern European countries. Increasing consumption of baked food products in this region has also compelled manufacturers to source and export bakery processing equipment to other parts of the world for an uninterrupted supply of advanced machinery.

Key Players:

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the bakery processing equipment market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as GEA Group AG (Germany), Bühler (Switzerland), JBT Corporation (US), Heat and Control (US), Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan), Markel Food Group (US), Baker Perkins (UK), Anko Food Machine (Taiwan), Gemini Bakery Equipment (US), Allied Bakery Equipment (US), Global Bakery Solutions (UK), and Erica Record LLC (US).

