Bal Seal Engineering Introduces Seal Starter 3D Product Configurator built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Seal Starter 3D contains a selection of popular Bal Seal® spring-energized seals for rotary, reciprocating, and static service. In its virtual CAD environment, users can choose a seal series in U.S. Imperial or metric dimensions and begin customizing it within seconds to meet specific requirements for size, temperature and media resistance, pressure, and speed.

Based on hardware-related input, Seal Starter 3D's built-in logic offers seal jacket material recommendations that include PTFE, UHMWPE, PEEK, and other premium polymers. A visual toolbox enables users to change viewing angles, rotate a seal concept 360 degrees, and even examine its geometry in cross-section.

"We built Seal Starter 3D for the busy engineer who wants to pre-qualify a sealing solution before engaging in deeper conversations, trading emails, or making phone calls," says Halloran. "Once a user downloads the interactive .pdf containing their seal model and summary, they're connected with an experienced application engineer who can help them fine-tune it for the best possible result."

Halloran explains that this "hybrid approach" simplifies the customization process, enabling equipment designers to quickly solve sealing challenges and achieve performance breakthroughs.

About Bal Seal Engineering

Bal Seal Engineering makes custom seals, springs, and electrical contacts that improve the performance and reliability of critical equipment used everywhere – from deep sea to deep space. Although they are often measured in millimeters, the company's proven, precise products have a profound impact. They make active medical implantables smaller and more functional, simplify orthopedic implant and instrument design for reduced patient risk, improve the accuracy of diagnostic and analytical equipment used in disease testing and drug development, and even protect spacecraft – like NASA's Curiosity Rover – in conditions that are literally out of this world.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

