BAL to Welcome Leading Partners from Seyfarth Shaw LLP's Immigration Practice This Summer

DALLAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL, the world's most innovative corporate immigration law firm, is thrilled to announce that six nationally recognized partners of Seyfarth Shaw's immigration practice will join BAL this summer. Acclaimed partners Russell Swapp, James King, Gabriel Mozes, Sharon Cook, Michelle Gergerian and Jason Burritt along with many of their legal and operations team members will join BAL this summer in the largest realignment in the immigration industry in years.

"We are excited to have Russ, Jim, Gabe and their talented teams join BAL," said Jeremy Fudge, CEO at BAL. "This move further demonstrates that our oneBAL model, which prioritizes collaboration over internal competition to ensure clients always receive superior resources and insights, is a magnet for talent in the industry. BAL's unique operational structure and commitment to continually invest in our technology, people and client relationships is transforming how corporate immigration services are delivered."

Seyfarth's immigration practice, ranked Band 1 in the Legal 500, is the top-rated group in the large multi-practice law firm model. In bringing on these Seyfarth partners, BAL further elevates itself as the industry's unrivaled powerhouse of legal knowledge, innovation and customer service. To accommodate this expansion, BAL will open a new office in Atlanta, marking the firm's 13th office across the United States.

"I'm truly grateful to Seyfarth for the past two decades; it has been an incredible journey to build the most outstanding immigration practice inside an Am Law firm," said Russell Swapp, founding partner and co-chair of Seyfarth's Global Mobility practice. "We had many options, but BAL stood apart as the most skilled, creative and passionate legal minds ready to better our clients' experience and advance our industry."

"We have a remarkable cultural and organizational fit and a shared commitment to investing in our employees and using technology to enhance our incredible legal experts," said Frieda Garcia, Managing Partner at BAL. "At BAL, we are revolutionizing how our clients secure the talent they need to change the world."

Both firms have a shared commitment to making the transition of personnel and clients to BAL as seamless as possible, with minimal disruption to ongoing client matters. "This move aligns with the strategic vision of both Seyfarth and the immigration group. We all agreed that their practice would be best positioned at a boutique immigration-only firm with a different model and platform than ours," said Lorie Almon, Seyfarth Chair and Managing Partner. "We extend our gratitude to our colleagues who are leaving for their service to Seyfarth and for their contributions over the years, and we wish them continued success in their new endeavor."

BAL has operated for more than 43 years and is driven by its mission to provide an experience that makes a positive difference in people's lives. The firm is led by Jeremy Fudge, CEO, and Frieda Garcia, Managing Partner. BAL's diverse client base includes corporate immigration programs of all sizes from the most innovative companies in life sciences, aerospace, technology, manufacturing, medical research, energy, professional sports and more.

