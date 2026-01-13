BAL Welcomes Ladik Law Firm into Sports and Entertainment Practice, Expanding Services for Professional and Amateur Athletes and Teams

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL, the world's most innovative corporate immigration law firm, is proud to announce the acquisition of Ladik Law Firm, a powerhouse sports and entertainment immigration firm. The addition of Steve Ladik and his team to BAL's renowned Sports and Entertainment Practice adds deep expertise supporting individual athletes, teams and leagues at the amateur and professional levels.

"We are proud to welcome Steve, his team and clients to the BAL family," said Jeremy Fudge, CEO at BAL. "Steve's incredible relationships and expertise will supercharge our industry-leading Sports and Entertainment practice. As a previous BALer, Steve knows firsthand the exceptional experience BAL can provide his clients and the unique technological gains only BAL can currently provide."

Nationally recognized for its sports practice, the Ladik Law Firm has offered immigration-related counsel and representation to professional athletes, teams and leagues in a variety of sports, including tennis, golf, soccer, squash, basketball, baseball, figure skating, hockey, football, and track and field. Steve also counsels the PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour, the National Football League and its teams, and the Texas Rangers baseball organization.

"At a time when global mobility requires rapid response and the ability to track constantly shifting laws and regulations, BAL expands the resources available to athletes and support staff who are traveling for training and competition," said Steve Ladik, owner and founder of Ladik Law Firm. "While I had many options to consider, BAL stood apart with the most skilled, creative and passionate experts emphasizing exceptional service."

"Steve's expertise is a perfect complement to our Sports and Entertainment Practice," said Gabriel Castro, BAL Sports and Entertainment Practice leader. "His experience in areas like sailing, football, hockey, basketball and golf demonstrates his ability to deliver across all elements of global sports."

With a series of recent acquisitions, including talent from Seyfarth Shaw, Erickson and Newland Chase, BAL is entering 2026 with an expanded breadth of services and deeper bench of talent, ready to support the immigration needs of organizations of all sizes. At a time of increasing volatility, BAL is uniquely positioned to respond to rapid changes as an immigration-focused firm with a collaborative structure. This integration of Ladik Law is the most recent example of leading immigration attorneys assessing the immigration law market and choosing BAL as the firm best positioned to help them and their clients succeed.

