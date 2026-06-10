Balance Gives People Living With Chronic Illness a Place to Stay Supported

The app gives users simple ways to care for their body each day, even when fatigue, pain, or flare-ups make routines difficult.

BLUFFTON, S.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many people living with chronic illness, the challenge is not a lack of information. Tools for tracking symptoms, identifying triggers, and monitoring recovery are widely available. What remains unclear is how to respond in the moment, particularly on days when fatigue, pain, or other symptoms make even basic routines difficult to follow.

Balance App Cofounder, Kristie Calise

Balance: Chronic Illness Care addresses that concern directly. Balance is available now in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for users who want a more supportive way to care for themselves on good days, flare days, and every day in between.

Balance is a wellness app for people living with chronic illness, including conditions such as MCAS, POTS, autoimmune disorders, MS, EDS, fibromyalgia and more. The app combines foundational health habits designed to help minimize flares, low-impact movement, nervous system regulation tools, and anti-inflammatory nutrition support, giving users a practical way to choose what their body can handle from one day to the next.

"When you wake up and you don't feel well, you still have to decide what you're actually going to do," said cofounder Kristie Calise, a Functional Nutrition Practitioner and Exercise Physiologist. "That's where most people get stuck."

When users open the app, they are first guided to the Balance Basix, a set of six daily habits meant to help create a foundation for fewer flares over time. The habits include small, practical actions such as:

getting outside for natural light

drinking water

eating a protein-focused breakfast

choosing colorful whole foods

building in a mindful pause

supporting the body through daily movement or regulation.

Each habit is designed to feel manageable before a user ever chooses a workout. Users can tap into more information about each habit, check items off as they complete them, and watch their progress build throughout the day.

"That piece alone makes it feel feasible," Calise said. "A lot of times, chronic illness feels completely out of their control. Being able to look at something and say, 'I could totally do this today,' gives them something to focus on."

From there, the app gives users more ways to respond based on what their body can handle. Some days may allow for movement. Other days may call for a slower pace. Balance is structured so users can make that call without feeling as if they have fallen out of the process.

The movement library includes low impact options such as seated strength training, yoga, stretching, foam rolling, gentle core work, and other guided sessions for days when the body can handle activity. For higher-energy days, users can choose more structured workouts and modify exercises when something feels like too much. That flexibility matters for people whose symptoms may change quickly or whose capacity may look different from one day to the next.

On days when movement is not realistic, users can turn to the Reset section, which includes nervous system regulation tools such as short meditations and breathwork. Those practices can be used during flare moments or folded into a daily routine, giving users a way to pause, regulate, and care for themselves without overextending.

"Healing isn't linear," Calise said. "Some days might not include a workout at all, and that's perfectly okay."

Traditional wellness programs often tie consistency to output, such as workouts completed, calories burned, or goals met. Balance centers on continued participation. Users can track their Balance Basix, movement, and nervous system resets over time, including through a monthly view that helps them recognize patterns. The goal is to help users see the care they are giving themselves, even when that care is smaller, quieter, or different from what they expected.

"Consistency is difficult with chronic illness," Calise said. "But those small habits, staying consistent with those, is what helps minimize flares over time. Even if it's just taking a few minutes for yourself, that still counts."

Nutrition is part of that same daily structure. The app includes a growing recipe vault built around anti-inflammatory whole foods, with filters that help users sort options based on eating styles and sensitivities. For people with chronic illness, diet changes can become overwhelming quickly, especially when they are also managing symptoms, appointments, medications, and daily responsibilities. Balance brings those recipes into the same place as movement and nervous system support, so users do not have to piece together care from multiple sources.

"Movement, calming your nervous system, eating real food, all of those things matter," Calise said. "But they're usually all in different places. Bringing them together makes it easier to follow through."

At its core, Balance is built to keep the next step within reach. That step may change by the hour. The value is in having a place to return to, especially when the day does not look the way they hoped.

Calise brings that perspective from her own chronic illness journey, including mold illness, chronic Lyme disease, POTS, and mast cell activation syndrome, which forced her to rebuild her own routines around what her body could handle each day.

"I want people to feel understood when they open Balance," Calise said. "They should feel like someone gets what they're dealing with and has given them a place to start."

Balance is available now in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Balance

Balance is a wellness platform created by Functional Nutrition Practitioner and Exercise Physiologist Kristie Calise and her husband, software engineer Frank Calise. The app provides movement, nervous system support, food guidance, and community for people living with chronic symptoms. Balance helps users care for themselves on good days, flare days, and every day in between.

For Media Inquiries:

Kristie Calise

Cofounder

[email protected]

SOURCE Balance App LLC