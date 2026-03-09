Balance of Nature Returns as a Proud Partner of Team Boxing League

Multi-platform strategic partnership continues to thrive

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Boxing League ("TBL") is proud to announce the renewal of its multi-platform partnership with Balance of Nature, a category leader in whole fruit, vegetable, and fiber supplements. As a "Proud Partner of TBL" Balance of Nature will once again play a prominent role throughout TBL's highly anticipated fourth season. With its unique team-based format, high-intensity matchups, and rapidly expanding national viewership, TBL provides Balance of Nature with a dynamic platform to connect with health-conscious sports fans across the country.

As part of the partnership, Balance of Nature will receive prominent exposure throughout TBL broadcasts. The brand will also maintain a strong on-site presence, with placement on ring corner pads and ring ropes at all TBL events. Beyond live competition, Balance of Nature will be fully integrated into TBL's digital and social media campaigns and featured through digital advertising on the league's official website. The partnership will also include exclusive, athlete-driven content collaborations distributed through Balance of Nature's owned and organic media channels, highlighting how TBL fighters prioritize performance, wellness, and recovery.

"Balance of Nature is excited to continue our partnership with TBL, as the first year was a resounding success," said Lex Howard, Balance of Nature CEO. "Elite performance starts with daily discipline — both in training and in nutrition. TBL athletes compete at an incredibly high level, and we're proud to support them with whole-food nutrition that fits into their demanding schedules. This partnership reflects our commitment to fueling those who push their limits, both within the league and for those who are tuning In."

"We're thrilled to renew our partnership with Balance of Nature and have them continue to be part of the TBL family," added Kevin Cassidy, CEO of Team Boxing League. "As we enter our fourth season, TBL's growth has exceeded expectations. Renewing with a trusted brand like Balance of Nature speaks to the strength of our platform and the value we deliver to partners."

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

About Balance of Nature

Balance of Nature is a whole-food nutrition company based in St. George, Utah. The company offers the Whole Health System™, including the Fruits & Veggies supplement and the Fiber & Spice supplement, made of 47 ingredients of whole foods sourced from fruits, vegetables, fiber, and spices, with a focus on simplicity and transparency. American-founded, Balance of Nature, is committed to supporting healthy lifestyles and strengthening communities through purpose-driven partnerships. Learn more at BalanceofNature.com.

SOURCE Team Boxing League