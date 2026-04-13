TBL Team Boxing League Finalizes Landmark Partnership with Manny Pacquiao, Who Enters Franchise Ownership

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") and Manny Pacquiao Promotions ("MPP") today announced the official signing of a landmark partnership, solidifying Manny Pacquiao's transition from global boxing icon to franchise owner and long-term stakeholder in the future of the sport.

As part of the agreement, Pacquiao and Manny Pacquiao Promotions will join the ownership group of the TBL's San Diego TJ's, marking a major step in the evolution of boxing toward a team-based, league-driven model built on ownership, structure, and global scalability.

Kevin Cassidy, Manny Pacquiao, Jas Mathur

The partnership represents a nine-figure commitment centered on long-term platform growth, positioning Pacquiao at the forefront of a new era in boxing that emphasizes equity, participation, and global expansion.

"This is not just about fighting anymore," said Manny Pacquiao. "This is a new chapter in my life. I have accomplished everything I wanted in boxing, and now I want to build something bigger than myself. I truly believe this is the League of Destiny, and I want to help shape the future of boxing and create opportunities for the next generation."

Team Boxing League introduces a fast-paced, team-based format featuring city-based franchises, seasonal competition, and a structured path to championship contention—bringing consistency, rivalries, and long-term fan engagement to a historically fragmented sport.

Pacquiao's involvement signals a broader shift in the sport, moving away from one-off events toward a scalable ecosystem where fighters, teams, and stakeholders are aligned through shared success and long-term value creation.

"This partnership represents exactly what Team Boxing League was built for," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of Team Boxing League. "Bringing in a global icon like Manny Pacquiao as an owner validates our vision of transforming boxing into a true league model - one driven by structure, shared economics, and long-term opportunity for fighters, teams, and investors alike. This is how we start to scale the league globally."

"This isn't just Manny coming back to fight, this is Manny building an empire around boxing," said Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions. "This is a nine-figure platform play focused on ownership, participation, and long-term upside. We are shifting boxing from transactions to ownership and building a global ecosystem that will support fighters, teams, and partners for years to come."

Through this partnership, Manny Pacquiao Promotions will play a key role in helping expand TBL's global footprint, leveraging Pacquiao's international reach to drive new audiences and partnerships across sports, media, and entertainment while accelerating the league's long-term growth strategy.

"I'm proud to be an owner of Manny Pacquiao's San Diego TJ's," Pacquiao added. "This is my team, and I'm excited to build something special by bringing great fighters, strong competition, and a winning culture to fans around the world."

With a focus on structure, scalability, and next-generation opportunity, Team Boxing League is positioning itself as a transformative force in the sport, offering fighters new economic models including revenue participation and long-term upside while delivering a more consistent and engaging product for fans.

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info. You can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

About Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Manny Pacquiao Promotions is a global boxing promotions company founded by eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. The mission of the company is to develop athletes, produce world-class events, and expand the global reach of boxing. Beyond building elite talent, the organization is committed to creating exciting content, delivering innovative and memorable events, and giving back to the sport by providing fans with the matchups, experiences, and energy they want to see. At its core, the company aims to elevate the sport with fresh creativity, authentic storytelling, and an unwavering dedication to bringing fun and excitement back to boxing on a global stage.

SOURCE Team Boxing League