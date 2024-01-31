Balance Point Announces Investment Team Promotions and Two New Hires Across Investment and Investor Relations Teams

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of Grant Groher to Managing Director, Dan Freshman to Senior Vice President, and James O'Connor to Senior Associate. Grant, Dan, and James have been instrumental in the continued growth of Balance Point's investment platform. Their leadership, hard work and dedication have helped drive Balance Point's continued success. The firm is also pleased to announce the addition of two new associates on the investment and investor relations teams, Wills Danielsen and Nina Lorusso, respectively.

Seth Alvord, Managing Partner said, "We are very pleased to promote Grant, Dan, and James, each of whom have added significant value to Balance Point. Their expertise and dedication to our firm and portfolio companies has greatly contributed to the success of our investment platform. We look forward to their continued contributions."

"We are excited to welcome Wills and Nina to the Balance Point team. We continue to grow as a firm and these new additions will further enhance our capabilities with our portfolio companies and investors," added Partner Justin Kaplan.

Grant joined Balance Point in 2017 as a Senior Associate and most recently was a Senior Vice President. As Managing Director, Grant will continue his focus on deal origination, deal execution and portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Grant worked in the Financial Sponsors Group at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC where he was an Associate responsible for the due diligence and underwriting of syndicated loan and bridge financings for sponsor-led LBO and M&A transactions. He developed significant experience in a variety of industries including Healthcare, Technology, Telecommunications, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail. Grant began his career at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation where he assisted in the evaluation and execution of corporate M&A and asset transactions in the energy industry. Grant holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia.

Dan joined Balance Point in 2018 as an Associate and most recently was a Vice President. As Senior Vice President, Dan will continue to focus on portfolio construction, deal execution and portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Dan held various roles at Tudor Investment Corporation. Most recently, he was an equity analyst focusing on the Industrials and Business Services sectors. Prior to that, he was responsible for the monitoring of Tudor's private equity and illiquid investment portfolio. Dan holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University and is a CFA Charterholder.

James joined Balance Point in 2022 as an Associate. As a Senior Associate, James will continue to focus on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, James was an Assistant Vice President at CIT Group where he was responsible for the underwriting and execution of leveraged loans primarily for sponsor led LBO and M&A transactions in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. James began his career as an Analyst at CIT. James holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bucknell University.

Wills joined Balance Point in November 2023 as an Associate and focuses on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining, Wills was an Associate on the Corporate Private Investment team at Arena Investors where he was responsible for originating, underwriting, and executing special situation investments across all industries. Before that, Wills advised on multiple M&A and capital raise transactions as an Analyst at Cowen (now TD Cowen), a New York-based investment bank. Wills holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

Nina joined Balance Point in January 2024 as an Associate in Investor Relations. Prior to joining, Nina was a Vice President in Investor Relations at ICR working with public and private companies in the consumer space where she was responsible for creating best-in-class investor relations programs. She began her career as an analyst at HSBC in the Financial Institutions Group. Nina holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

