Balance Point Announces Follow-On Investment in Blankfactor

News provided by

Balance Point Capital

20 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated fund, Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce a follow-on investment in Blankfactor Holdings UK Limited ("Blankfactor" or the "Company") to support growth initiatives.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Blankfactor on this transaction," said Adam Sauerteig, Partner of Balance Point and Board Member at Blankfactor. "The Blankfactor team has continued to deliver impressive growth and profitability despite a challenging macro backdrop, and we are pleased to support the Company's expanded service offerings as it further cements itself as a market leader within digital transformation ecosystem."

Mike Wear, CEO of Blankfactor, said "We are thrilled to have the continued support of Balance Point through this transaction. The additional capital will allow us to continue to build the market leader in providing digital transformation, data services and artificial intelligence to the world's most innovative companies in the payments and financial services industries."

About Blankfactor

For the 2nd year in a row, Blankfactor was selected by Inc. as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing U.S. private companies in 2023. Blankfactor specializes in delivering tailored digital solutions for a range of clients in financial services, payments, including issuers, acquirers, networks, cross-border payments, PSPs, payment facilitators, ISVs, and merchants. The company offers clients a disruptive, outcome-based delivery model and a range of accelerators for payment orchestration, mobile wallets, ledgers, billing & pricing engines, settlement, and reconciliation.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Media Contact:
Justin Kaplan, Partner
Office: (203) 652-8264
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital

