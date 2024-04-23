Balance Point Announces its Investment in BenefitHub

WESTPORT, Conn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P. and Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in BenefitHub ("BenefitHub", or the "Company"). Balance Point provided debt and equity capital to facilitate Inverness Graham Investments' ("IGI") recapitalization of the Company.

BenefitHub is a global provider of voluntary benefits programs and an employee engagement marketplace to the employees of Fortune 500 companies. Through its tech-enabled platform, the Company aggregates the buying power of millions of employees to capture attractive offerings from participating brand partners.

"Balance Point is excited to partner with BenefitHub and the IGI team as the Company continues impressive growth within each of its business units," said Balance Point Partner Adam Sauerteig. "BenefitHub provides a clear value proposition within the voluntary benefits ecosystem; a win-win-win for employers, employees and brand partners."

"Balance Point continues to be a value-added partner to Inverness Graham," said IGI Principal Chris Frystock. "BenefitHub represents the third executed investment with Balance Point over the past few years; we appreciate their strong support for our investment approach and we look forward to finding additional ways to work with Balance Point in the future."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About BenefitHub

BenefitHub delivers a comprehensive suite of lifestyle and voluntary benefits programs through its tech-enabled platform to Fortune 500 customers and their employees. By aggregating the purchasing power of millions, employers engaged with BenefitHub can provide their employees with access to attractive offerings across the travel, entertainment, lifestyle, consumer goods, and insurance end markets.

For more information visit www.benefithub.com

