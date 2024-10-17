Balance Point Announces Two New Hires Across Compliance and Investment Teams

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the addition of two hires on the compliance and investment teams, Angela DeRose and Edward Lee, respectively.

"As we continue to grow and scale our business, we are continually investing in our team," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner. "We are excited to have Angela and Edward onboard. We believe their backgrounds and experience will expand our internal capabilities and add valuable resources to our firm."

Angela joined Balance Point in September 2024 as Head of Compliance. Prior to joining Balance Point, Angela was Chief Compliance Officer of Geller Advisors LLC, a $9B multi-family office and registered investment adviser, where she was responsible for all aspects of the compliance program. Angela began her career at several bulge bracket banks where she provided legal and compliance advice. Angela holds a Bachelor of Arts from New York University and a Doctor of Law from Brooklyn Law School.

Edward joined Balance Point in October 2024 as a Vice President on the investment team focusing on deal underwriting and execution. Prior to joining Balance Point, Edward was a Vice President at OFS Capital Management responsible for the origination and underwriting of new investment opportunities as well as ongoing portfolio management within the middle market direct lending strategy. Before that, Edward was an Associate at CSG Partners, a boutique investment bank focused on M&A and leveraged ESOP advisory. Prior to that, Edward was a Financial Analyst at Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank. Edward began his career as an Accountant at DFP Partners. Edward holds a Master of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor in Science in Finance and Accounting both from the New York University – Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.2 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Adam H. Sauerteig

Office: 203-652-8555

[email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital