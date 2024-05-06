Balance Point Announces its Investment in Schill Grounds Management

WESTPORT, Conn., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P. and Balance Point Capital Partners VI, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Schill Grounds Management ("Schill", or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Argonne Capital Group ("Argonne"), an Atlanta, GA based private investment firm. Balance Point provided flexible capital to support Schill's current acquisition pipeline while extending significant available capital for future M&A activity.

Schill Grounds Management is a provider of comprehensive commercial landscaping services including maintenance, enhancements, snow & ice removal, and installation services. The Company operates 29 branches across six regions in the Midwest and Canada and supports 5,000+ commercial customers across a variety of industries.

"Balance Point is excited to partner with the Schill and Argonne teams as they continue to strengthen Schill's position as a market-leading commercial landscaping services provider," said Balance Point Managing Director, Grant Groher. "Schill's commitment to superior service delivery is reflected in its high-quality and recurring customer base. With significant opportunities for organic growth and expansion through M&A, we are committed to supporting Schill's ambitious journey ahead."

"We are thrilled to welcome Balance Point as our newest partner," remarked Jerry Schill, CEO of Schill. "Their deep experience, creative approach and scaled capital base will be instrumental as we continue to pursue our growth plans while providing best-in-class commercial landscaping services across the Midwest and Canada."

Bill Weimar, President at Argonne, said, "Balance Point crafted a thoughtful and comprehensive capital solution that ensures Schill will continue to be well-capitalized going forward. We are excited to have completed our first deal with Balance Point and enthusiastic about expanding on our partnership in the future."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About Schill Grounds Management

Founded in 1993, Schill Grounds Management is a provider of commercial landscape services in the Midwest and Canada, offering a full range of maintenance, enhancement, snow & ice removal, and installation services to a diverse client base. Schill was acquired in August 2020 by Argonne as a consolidation vehicle for the highly fragmented commercial landscaping industry.

For more information visit https://www.schilllandscaping.com/

