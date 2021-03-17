Balance Point Capital Announces Follow-On Investment in reCommerce

WESTPORT, Conn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point") is pleased to announce its follow-on investment in reCommerce. Balance Point provided capital in support of reCommerce's acquisition of Vitamin Discount Center ("VDC"), a technology enabled seller servicing the nutraceutical and beauty verticals. Topspin, the financial sponsor backing reCommerce, led the transaction.

Since 1998, Tampa-based Vitamin Discount Center has remained committed to improving the health of its customers by providing industry leading products in the vitamins, supplements, and health & beauty categories through e-commerce marketplaces. VDC has over a decade of experience as an authorized seller on the Amazon platform, and has demonstrated the ability to maintain compliance, reduce shrink and increase performance on behalf of its ecommerce brand partners.

Seth Alvord, Managing Partner at Balance Point said, "Balance Point is excited to continue its partnership with reCommerce and Topspin. Both reCommerce and VDC offer unique areas of expertise; together, the combined platform will benefit from increased scale and the convergence of best practices."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management as of March 2021, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

