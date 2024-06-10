Balance Point Capital Completes Strategic Investment in Essential Turbines Inc.

WESTPORT, Conn., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., and Balance Point Capital Partners VI, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Essential Turbines Inc. ("Essential Turbines" or "ETI"), a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") services for aircraft engines. Balance Point provided debt and equity in support of the transaction, alongside Swift Anchor Holdings ("Swift Anchor"), a private equity investment firm.

Founded 30 years ago, Essential Turbines is an MRO provider, and Rolls Royce FIRST Network AMROC, focused on providing performance, quality and safety for aerospace customers across end markets. ETI is a specialist in the Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300 engines, which power many of the world's most well-known helicopters, and has expertise in aircraft engines.

Swift Anchor, Balance Point and Essential Turbines will focus on continuing to build the Company's presence as a Rolls Royce FIRST Network partner and expanding additional capabilities. As part of Swift Anchor's hands-on and active ownership approach, Gannon Gambeski, a Swift Anchor Partner with extensive operating experience, will assume the role of CEO of Essential Turbines going forward.

Michael E. Guntner Jr., current CEO and President of ETI, will retain a minority ownership stake in ETI and remarked on the transaction: "I am excited to be partnering with Swift Anchor and Balance Point for the next stage of ETI's growth. I was drawn to their mission-driven perspective, long-term outlook and their owner-operator mentality. I am confident that they will enable our team, customers and partners to benefit from further resources, capital and operating expertise. We remain committed to delivering on: Quality is Essential. I am excited to remain involved in ETI as a shareholder, board member and senior advisor."

Elias Lebovits, Managing Partner and Founder of Swift Anchor, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with ETI: "Mike and his team have formed a market-leading MRO with a phenomenal reputation. We are looking forward to strengthening ETI's focus on delivering customers the highest level of quality and service, while providing ETI's employees with a rewarding work environment as we continue to grow the business."

"Balance Point is thrilled to have partnered with Swift Anchor on this transaction, and we look forward to a new phase of growth at ETI," said Balance Point Managing Partner, Seth Alvord. "ETI is well positioned to leverage the playbook that Mr. Gunter has established over 30 years, while continuing to find new ways to offer mission critical support the Company's growing customer base."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.1 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About Swift Anchor

Swift Anchor is a long-term oriented investment firm partnering with mission critical businesses in healthcare, aerospace & defense, and business/industrial services. Swift Anchor seeks out market-leading companies and takes an active ownership and hands-on operational approach to drive value creation.

For more information: www.swiftanchor.com.

About Essential Turbines

Essential Turbines, headquartered in Montreal, with locations in Vancouver and Phoenix, is an aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") provider with a focus on both helicopter and fixed wing engines. Essential Turbines is a specialist in the Rolls Royce M250 and RR300 engines, as well as pure-thrust engines modules, components and accessories. ETI serves a diverse set of customers across commercial, government and military markets.

For more information: www.essentialturbines.com

Media Contact:

Adam H. Sauerteig

Office: 203-652-8555

[email protected]

SOURCE Balance Point Capital