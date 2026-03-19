BALAVANT INTRODUCES SENTRIC SPECIALTY, ADVANCING ITS VISION FOR NEXT-GENERATION PROGRAM MANAGERS

Entrepreneurial underwriting leadership and strategic capital combine to build a scaled specialty franchise.

NOVATO, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balavant Insurance Group ("Balavant") today announced the launch of Sentric Specialty, a new program manager (PA) built on the Balavant platform to deliver specialty solutions for niche and emerging risks across manufacturing, crisis management, and professional liability. Sentric's inaugural innovation in manufacturing defect protection bridges a long-standing coverage gap by expanding the conventional coverage triggers for Product Recall to include Manufacturers Errors and Omissions (E&O). This launch marks the first of a series of product innovations designed to meet an evolving risk landscape.

Sentric is led by Chief Executive Officer Florian Beerli, a recognized leader with deep expertise in specialty niche lines. Beerli most recently served as Head of Specialties and US Programs at Beazley, overseeing a portfolio spanning the U.S., Canada, and Asia.

"Sentric Specialty enters the market with a clear point of view and a solution that moves specialty insurance forward," said Rekha Skantharaja, CEO of Balavant Insurance Group. "Their manufacturing defect protection approach sets the tone for the innovations to come. Balavant is committed to building category-leading PAs, and we are excited to support Florian and his team."

In connection with its launch, Sentric has acquired the renewal rights to Beazley's product recall book of business, establishing immediate scale and continuity in the marketplace.

Sentric will be backed by Hudson Insurance Group, an Odyssey Group company, which will provide its paper, rated A+ by AM Best. Hudson is a leading specialty carrier known for its underwriting depth and long-term PA partnerships, bringing its capacity and financial stability to the platform.

"We believe Sentric Specialty is launching with a compelling combination of proven underwriting leadership and an established product recall platform. Florian's track record speaks for itself, and we are proud to partner with him and the Balavant team," said Trevor Howard, Executive Vice President of Hudson Insurance Group.

The launch of Sentric reflects Balavant's broader vision of building a next-generation MGA platform. Since its formation, Balavant has grown to include Tangram Insurance Services, TIMBY Specialty, Preferred Reinsurance Intermediaries, and now Sentric Specialty. Together, these businesses demonstrate Balavant's commitment to partnering with entrepreneurial underwriting leaders and building scaled specialty insurance franchises.

"Balavant was built to give best-in-class underwriting teams the platform, infrastructure, and strategic support to launch, scale, and sustain category-leading specialty businesses," added Skantharaja. "Sentric is exactly that kind of builder."

About Balavant Insurance Group

Balavant Insurance Group is a leading MGA platform bringing best-in-class technology, centralized services and leadership to drive profitable and scalable growth across its subsidiaries. For more information, visit balavantinsurancegroup.com.

About Hudson Insurance Group

Hudson Insurance Group is a market-leading specialty insurer that offers a wide range of property and casualty insurance products to corporations, professional firms and individuals through retailers, wholesalers and program administrators. Its companies are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best, Financial Size Category XV. For more information, visit hudsoninsgroup.com.

SOURCE Balavant Insurance Group