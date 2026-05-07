Balcony Raises $14M to Build 'Digital Rails' for U.S. Property Market

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balcony, an innovative company building modern data infrastructure for the U.S. property market, today announced it has raised a $12.7 million seed round led by Blockchange Ventures, bringing its total raise to $14 million. The financing will be used to accelerate the development of "digital rails" for America's real estate economy. The Keystone infrastructure is currently helping government agencies in the U.S. manage and secure over $400 billion in property value on its platform.

The funding will scale Balcony's engineering and go-to-market teams and expand the deployment of its platform across county and state governments nationwide.

Building the Foundational Infrastructure for Real Estate

More than 3,000 county offices maintain the land records that form the legal bedrock for trillions of dollars in U.S. real estate. For decades, this information has been fragmented across local systems, creating friction and risk for the entire economy. For the first time, Balcony's platform integrates with county systems to transform historical records into the digital rails for the property market, creating a structured and connected data layer that can power a modern, secure economy.

This infrastructure provides a 360-degree parcel view, empowering key partners such as title insurers, mortgage lenders, and capital markets to operate with greater speed and certainty. The company's mTrace platform builds on these digital rails to provide intelligence-driven threat detection for government agencies.

Proven at Scale in Partnership with Government

Balcony recently signed a five-year contract with the Bergen County Clerk's Office in New Jersey to digitize and bring 370,000 property parcels onto its platform, representing approximately $240 billion in real estate value.

"For counties like ours, modernizing how land records are organized and accessed is critical," said John Hogan, County Clerk of Bergen County, New Jersey. "Balcony's platform works alongside the systems we already use to help us organize decades of records in a way that improves transparency and makes information easier for both our office and the public to access."

"We have a profound respect for the public records that counties steward," said Gregg Lester, co-CEO and President of Balcony. "Our role is to partner with these public servants to build a modern, secure, and connected data layer upon that bedrock. We are not replacing their critical systems, but rather building the digital rails alongside them to ensure these foundational records can power a more transparent and secure market for the next century."

The Investor Vision: A National Security Imperative for Digital Rails

For lead investor Blockchange Ventures, the financing follows its successful playbook of rebuilding foundational infrastructure, a strategy proven with its early backing of fintech leader Figure Technologies. The firm believes that the decision to back a nationwide upgrade of property records, a historically fragmented and monumental undertaking, is only viable now because a powerful new catalyst has emerged.

"Property ownership is a pillar of our economy, and in today's world, it's also a matter of national security," said Ken Seiff, Managing Partner at Blockchange Ventures. "The drive to build these digital rails is imperative because our fragmented, century-old system is vulnerable. Balcony's unique ability to create a verifiable and connected view of land records is the gamechanger, empowering governments to protect against fraud and monitor foreign ownership, which in turn builds the foundation of trust required to finally modernize the rails for the entire real estate economy."

About Balcony

Balcony builds the digital rails for America's property records. By partnering with government agencies, the company is creating the foundational infrastructure to secure and modernize the real estate economy. This trusted data layer empowers partners, including title insurers, mortgage lenders, and financial institutions, to operate with greater confidence and security. Balcony is headquartered in the Greater New York area. To learn more about Balcony visit https://balcony.technology/.

Contact:

Angela Crawford

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SOURCE Balcony