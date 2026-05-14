Bald Eagle Stamps Take Flight

Postal Service honors national bird with new stamps

WABASHA, Minn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Postal Service released a set of stamps honoring our national bird, the bald eagle, at the National Eagle Center. The new release features five realistic illustrations of bald eagles at different stages of life by noted ornithologist David Allen Sibley.

Bald Eagle: Hatchling to Adult

"Watching a bald eagle hunt is like watching an elite athlete. Once you've seen that display of agility and grace in the wild, you will never forget it," said Daniel M. Tangherlini, a USPS board member who served as the stamps' dedicating official. "It's why the bald eagle has served as a symbol of our nation since the beginning and why it has long represented ideals like freedom, courage and strength."

On June 20, 1782, an act of Congress officially established the bald eagle as a national symbol when it put its image on the Great Seal of the United States, which is used to authenticate formal government documents. Congress chose the bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus), which is native to North America, to embody American ideals such as freedom, courage, strength and power.

On the seal, a bald eagle is shown sporting a shield on its breast, with 13 red and white stripes representing the 13 original Colonies. A bald eagle also appears in the logo for the U.S. Postal Service and on currency and military insignia, as well as on countless buildings, flags and commercial products across the country.

Bald eagles are also important to many Native American cultures. Eagle feathers have been used in cultural and religious ceremonies for thousands of years, and eagles are the focus of many Native legends.

Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using original paintings by Sibley.

"Eagles are fascinating birds and worthy of our attention," Noyes said. "Once endangered by pesticides and hunting, with conservation they have made a huge comeback. I'm delighted to shed some light on these amazing birds in all their glory."

The stamp project is Sibley's first for the U.S. Postal Service.

"While the bald eagle is known to virtually all Americans as our national bird, few people know much about them," Sibley said. "Showing the series of life stages in these stamps is a simple, visual way to emphasize that the familiar adult eagle has already lived for at least four years — through a series of transitional plumages — finding food, migrating and surviving all of life's challenges. I hope these stamps spark curiosity and a greater appreciation for the lives of eagles."

The Bald Eagle: Hatchling to Adult stamps are available in panes of 20. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #BaldEagleStamps.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

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National contact: Nikolaj Hagen

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Local contact: Desai Abdul-Razzaaq

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SOURCE U.S. Postal Service