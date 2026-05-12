U.S. Postal Service to Honor Nation's 250th Anniversary With American Icons Stamps Curated by Ralph Lauren

This marks the first time the Postal Service has invited an individual to curate a complete official USPS stamp issuance.

For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has influenced American style with his enduring creative vision that is deeply rooted in the tapestry of American heritage, landscapes, cultures and artistry. A 2025 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Lauren is a profound testament to the boundless possibilities of creativity, determination and the American dream. Born in 1939 in the Bronx NY, Mr. Lauren began his remarkable journey by selling his first line of neckties from a single drawer in the Empire State Building and subsequently built one of the most iconic global lifestyle brands in the world. Throughout his life, he has been dedicated to protecting America's cultural traditions, most notably through his commitment to preserve and conserve the 1813 flag that inspired the nation's national anthem and became the national symbol — "The Star-Spangled Banner" — for generations to come.

The American Icons stamp collection features 13 photographs selected from Ralph Lauren's archive and from visuals that have inspired him and that reflect the unique fabric of the nation, representing freedom, independence, equality, opportunity and the pursuit of happiness. The designs include:

The American Flag, our standard for freedom, resilience, unity, and bravery.

The Baseball Glove, used by Jackie Robinson is an enduring symbol of equality, teamwork, and perseverance.

The Pickup Truck, worn and weathered, evokes the honesty of hard work.

The Faithful dog, always steadfast in loyalty and trust.

The Empire State Building stands tall as a landmark of possibility and ingenuity.

The Barn, forever a metaphor for utility, purpose, and community.

The Diné (Navajo) Blanket, woven by Naiomi Glasses, celebrates the beauty of traditional artistry.

The Teddy Bear represents compassion, kindness, and comfort.

The Lighthouse shines as a beacon of guidance, hope, and optimism.

The Hamburger, a centerpiece of the American family cookout and the celebrations that unite us.

The Racing Sailboat captures the passionate energy of competition.

The Horses, running wild, embody the spirit of independence and the freedom we all strive for.

The 12 stamps each include the "American Icons" title and "FOREVER" and "USA" in white text in the upper left or upper right corners. In the center of the stamp pane, surrounded by blue denim and framed by the other 12 stamps, a 13th stamp shows a knit flag designed by Ralph Lauren with text that reads "1776 to 2026." The text at the top of the selvage reads "American Icons CURATED BY RALPH LAUREN" and the bottom row reads "Celebrating 250 Years of the United States of America."

The American Icons stamps will be issued in panes of 13. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

The 2026 Mail Use Stamp

Inspired by the artistry of the American Icons collection, the 2026 U.S. Flag Mail Use Stamp will feature a detailed photograph of a knitted interpretation of the U.S. flag taken from Ralph Lauren's iconic Flag Sweater. One of the most enduring and widely used stamps in the U.S. postal system, it will be available in panes, booklets and coils in a smaller, definitive format for widespread mail use.

News about the stamps is being shared on social media using the hashtag #AmericanIconsStamps. These stamps are available at most Post Offices, usps.com/shopstamps, or by calling 844.737.7826.

A First Look: USPS Stamp Unveiling

The dedication ceremony will take place Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. Eastern at the iconic James A. Farley Post Office Building, 421 Eighth Ave., New York. Elvin Mercado, the Postal Service's chief retail and delivery officer, will serve as the dedicating official; attendees are encouraged to register at usps.com/americaniconsstamps.

"The Postal Service and the United States share a 250-year legacy rooted in binding the nation," said Sheila Holman, USPS vice president of marketing. "We are honored to have legendary American designer Ralph Lauren curate the American Icons stamps. His remarkable visual archive beautifully captures the aspirational spirit and shared values that have united Americans since before our nation's founding."

American Icons Commemorative Capsule Collection

In celebration of the issuance, a commemorative capsule collection will debut on June 9 at select Ralph Lauren retail stores globally, on RalphLauren.com. The capsule includes the 2026 U.S. Flag stamp reimagined as Ralph Lauren's iconic American Flag Sweater, a classic Polo Shirt and a Ball Cap.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, handbags, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company's brand names — which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others — constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, visit https://investor.ralphlauren.com.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: Felicia M. Lott

[email protected]

Ralph Lauren contact: Lindsay Knoll

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service