BaleDoneen Method Study Identifies New Strategy to Prevent Heart Attacks, Strokes and Chronic Illness: Stopping Oxidative Stress

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atherosclerosis starts when cholesterol becomes trapped in the artery wall, sparking inflammation that could lead to a heart attack, stroke, or other chronic illnesses. The most common trigger is oxidative stress, which has been implicated in many chronic diseases, according to new peer-reviewed research published Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.

Bradley Bale, MD and Amy Doneen, DNP

The paper identifies 17 modifiable causes of oxidative stress—including an unhealthy lifestyle, gum disease, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, and autoimmune disorders—and therapies to optimally manage these conditions. Oxidative stress is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body, which can cause healthy cells to become dysfunctional and harmful.

"Oxidative stress is the common denominator between all human ailments—and when its causes are identified and modified, health ensures," reports study coauthor Bradley Bale, MD, cofounder of the BaleDoneen Method (BDM), a precision-medicine approach to heart attack, stroke, dementia, and chronic disease prevention.

"Stopping oxidative stress (SOS) improves longevity, decreases cancer and dementia risk, and prevents the trapping of cholesterol buildup, thus helping patients avoid arterial disease," adds study coauthor Amy Doneen, DNP, cofounder of the BDM and medical director of The Prevention Center for Heart & Brain Health in Spokane, WA. "Our paper brings a new meaning to the universal distress signal SOS and argues that the most important action people can take to protect their health is SOS."

The paper presented real-world evidence highlighting the clinical value of stopping oxidative stress. For example, two previous peer-reviewed studies found that treatment with the BDM is highly effective at halting, stabilizing and even reversing arterial disease—the leading cause of death globally. In both studies, patients showed dramatic improvements in cardiovascular health during the first year of treatment.

One of the studies included 576 patients who were tracked for eight years, during which they received personalized cardiovascular risk reduction therapies at Dr. Doneen's prevention center. The other study included 324 similar patients who were followed for five years. None of the patients suffered heart attacks or strokes, even though many were initially at very high risk for these events.

Practiced by hundreds of clinicians globally, the BDM uses a team approach in which medical and dental providers work together to optimize their patients' oral-systemic wellness. To bring their genetically guided method to the public, the two doctors have coauthored a book, Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain: The Personalized Path to Protect Your Memory, Prevent Heart Attacks and Strokes, and Avoid Chronic Illness (Little Brown, Spark, 2022).

