Drs. Bradley Bale and Amy Doneen Win Two Awards for Book "Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain"

SPOKANE, Wash., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention specialists Bradley Bale, MD and Amy Doneen, DNP have won gold in the prestigious Nautilus Book Awards for 2023 for their book, "Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain: The Personalized Path to Protect Your Memory, Prevent Heart Attacks, and Strokes, and Avoid Chronic Illness." Coauthored by Lisa Collier Cool, the book also won the American Society for Journalists and Authors' (ASJA) 2023 June Roth Memorial Award for Outstanding Medical Book.

Honoring "Better Books for a Better World" in several categories, the Nautilus Book Awards celebrate visionary books aimed at advancing physical, mental, and spiritual healing through positive social action and individual empowerment. Past winners include Deepak Chopra, King Charles, Desmond Tutu, Malala Yousafzai, and the Dalai Lama.

"It's an honor to join the distinguished recipients of these literary awards, who are blazing a trail to a more vibrant, healthy and positive future for people around the world," says Dr. Doneen, cofounder of the BaleDoneen Method for the prevention of heart attacks, strokes, dementia, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses. Dr. Doneen is also the medical director of The Prevention Center for Heart & Brain Health in Spokane, Washington.

Published by Little Brown, Spark in 2022, "Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain" presents a unique, evidence-based program to prevent, treat, and cure CVD, the leading cause of death globally, says Dr. Bale, cofounder of the BaleDoneen Method. "Our mission is to save lives, hearts, and brains with a genetically guided, precision-medicine approach to cardiovascular wellness."

The two doctors have pioneered a groundbreaking new medical specialty called "arteriology," which is designed to optimize the health of the more than 60,000 miles of blood vessels in our bodies. Two recent peer-reviewed studies have shown that the BaleDoneen Method offers a cure for CVD by rapidly shrinking and stabilizing arterial plaque, thus helping patients avoid heart attacks and strokes—even if they have already suffered one or more of these events.

Adds Dr. Doneen, "Our book provides a comprehensive prevention plan, grounded in the latest peer-reviewed science, to help patients avoid debilitating chronic illnesses, including heart failure, memory loss, type 2 diabetes, erectile dysfunction, chronic kidney disease, and cancer." She, Dr. Bale, and Collier Cool are also coauthors of "Beat the Heart Attack Gene: The Revolutionary Plan to Prevent Heart Disease, Stroke, and Diabetes." Both books were Amazon bestsellers in multiple categories.

Along with offering a roadmap to lifelong arterial wellness, "Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain" also includes the heart attack prevention tips for women, inexpensive tests to check for hidden signs of arterial disease, easy lifestyle moves that reduce dementia risk by 35 percent, the best and worst supplements for heart health, and a diet-and-exercise plan based on the reader's DNA.

More information is available at BaleDoneen.com and https://preventioncenter.health.

