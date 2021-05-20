Ball Corporation Brings Ball Aluminum Cup™ to Major Retailers in all 50 States

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today announced that the first-of-its-kind Ball Aluminum Cup™ is now available for purchase at major retailers in all 50 states across the U.S. Between May and June, the cups will be available for the first time in more than 18,000 food, drug and mass retailers, including Kroger, Target, Albertsons, CVS and others.

Ball Aluminum Cup Ball Aluminum Cup -- Infinitely Recyclable Ball Corporation

"Ball has a long history of being a brand that people trust, and we are excited to reenter the B2C market with the retail rollout of the innovative and infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup™," said Dan Fisher, President. "As a company, we are relentlessly focused on enabling the circular economy and finding new ways to help solve the packaging waste crisis with aluminum beverage packaging. We look forward to working with our retail partners to continue advancing this mission."

"The Ball Aluminum Cup™ is a truly innovative product that has the potential to advance sustainability and reduce plastic waste at gatherings big and small," said Sebastian Siethoff, General Manager, Cups. "As we expand the cups' availability to major retailers nationwide, we are seeing very strong consumer adoption and performance in the marketplace as we are launching this new, exciting product line. We are excited to expand the cups' footprint and continue driving meaningful sustainable solutions for customers and consumers."

The nationwide retail rollout follows the success of a limited pilot that began in 2019. Since then, the cups have been available in select retailers, restaurants, and major sports and entertainment venues such as Ball Arena in Denver, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The cups are also available on Amazon, where they are currently the #3 best-selling product in the cups category.

Ball, a leader in cutting-edge aluminum beverage packaging, as well as climate monitoring and weather forecasting technologies through the Ball Aerospace business, has made sustainability foundational to its business, operations and products. Ball developed the aluminum cup over the past several years in response to growing customer and consumer demand for sustainability. It is designed to be used at home and in other areas where disposable plastic cups are common, including indoor and outdoor venues across the country.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material and, like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. Globally, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, and cool to the touch, and it can be customized with logos and graphics.

Ball is producing the cups domestically from its dedicated cups manufacturing facility in Rome, Ga. The product is available in 20-ounce and 16-ounce formats.

Ball worked with Seed Strategy, a Burke Inc. innovation and brand strategy consultancy, on the national advertising campaign for the retail rollout. In addition, Ball is represented in the national marketplace by Acosta Sales & Marketing.

For more information, please visit www.ball.com/cups.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and any such statements should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory action or issues including tax, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies both in the U.S. and in other countries, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

SOURCE Ball Corporation

Related Links

http://www.ball.com

