Ball Corporation Founder John Hayes and EQT President Alex Darden Join Broe Family Board

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broe Group, a multibillion-dollar investment company founded in 1972 by industrialist Pat Broe, has added growth and operations leaders John Hayes and Alex Darden to The Broe Family Board. The governing board oversees synergies and strategies for The Broe Group's core business units, including Broe Real Estate Group, OmniTRAX, and Broe Family Office.

"John and Alex bring an unparalleled blend of visionary leadership, market knowledge, and operational excellence that align perfectly with The Broe Group's strengths," said Broe Family Board Chairman Cameron Scott. "We have high optimism for the emerging landscape, and these appointments are uniquely suited to guide our growth."

Noted for his record of visionary growth, John Hayes is the retired Chairman, President, and CEO of Ball Corporation, a global provider of innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions that employs 16,000 people worldwide. Under Hayes' leadership, Ball experienced an unprecedented market cap growth from $5 billion to $30 billion. John is also an experienced board member with a proven record of guiding multi-generational family board growth. Mr. Hayes was appointed as a Clayton Dubilier & Rice Operating Advisor in 2023.

Alex Darden is president of EQT Partners Inc. (NASDAQ Stockholm: EQT) and Head of EQT Infrastructure Advisory Team Americas. EQT Partners is a leading global private markets firm with over $300 billion AUM. Throughout a tenure spanning two decades, Mr. Darden has helped grow EQT's North America presence to include investments of $50 billion and a team of more than 450 employees. He has personally led infrastructure acquisitions and investments exceeding $20 billion. Previously, Mr. Darden worked at GE Energy Financial Services, making debt and equity investments in energy industry businesses. Over his 25-year career, Mr. Darden has helped drive transformational change as a board member at companies including Kodiak Gas Services, Reworld, Cypress Creek Renewables, Madison Energy Infrastructure, Cirba Solutions, Fenix Marine Services, Direct Chassis Link, Contanda Terminals and Restaurant Technologies.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

