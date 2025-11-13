The Broe Group Launches Phase Two of its $200 Million Cherry Creek North Development

Broe's Cherry Creek Area Portfolio Eclipses $1.5 Billion with Signature New Clayton Project

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broe Group, the multi-billion-dollar Colorado based investment company, is beginning phase two of its $200 million Cherry Creek North redevelopment. After fully leasing phase one of their most recent development, 200 Clayton, The Broe Group's second phase brings Cherry Creek North's largest office floorplates to market. Founded in 1972 by industrialist Pat Broe, The Broe Group's local investments remain a material component of its national portfolio. With the new 250 Clayton project, Broe's Cherry Creek area holdings will exceed $1.5 billion.

250 Clayton, the second phase of The Broe Group’s $200 million Cherry Creek North development, will bring the largest floorplates to Denver’s top urban submarket. The eight floor, 175,000 SF Class A development with 10,000 SF of ground-level retail has a Q2 2028 forecasted completion.

"We continue to invest in our home market and see strong sustained demand for what has become Denver's top urban market," said Broe Real Estate Group CEO Douglas Wells. "250 Clayton will deliver an unrivaled tenant experience that will redefine Cherry Creek office space."

250 Clayton will be the new headquarters for The Broe Group, Broe Real Estate Group, and OmniTRAX. The collective commitment from The Broe Group's core portfolio companies comprises 24% of the new development.

"For five decades and three generations, The Broe Group and the Broe family have called Cherry Creek home," said Broe Family Board Member Brianna Broe. "We truly believe Cherry Creek is a special place, and we feel a shared responsibility to our community. We have taken great care to create a high-quality project that adds to Cherry Creek's well-earned reputation and inspires what's to come."

250 Clayton will be an eight floor, 175,000 SF Class A development that includes 10,000 SF of high-end ground floor retail within Denver's most dynamic office and retail submarket. The Beck design-build project features 25,000 to 30,000 SF floorplates, a dedicated drive through visitor entry, and floor-to-ceiling windows to capture Cherry Creek's vibrant energy. A highly amenitized package tenant features, outdoor spaces, building lounge, and multiple rooftop features will be constructed with market-leading sustainability and energy principles that all exceed City of Denver code. The Broe Group's Legacy Portfolio includes award-winning developments like 200 Clayton, Country Club Towers, and The Seasons of Cherry Creek.

Construction completion is projected for Q2 2028. In preparation for site demolition, relocation plans to move OmniTRAX from 252 Clayton and Broe Real Estate and The Broe Group from 216 Clayton to temporary offices in 50 S. Steele are underway. Tenant relocation is projected to be complete by year's end with demolition set to begin in January.

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops, and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com .

