Ball Corporation Releases 2025 Combined Annual and Sustainability Report

Record-breaking year driven by financial discipline, Commercial and Operational Excellence, powered by its people

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) today released its 2025 Combined Annual and Sustainability Report, providing stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the year including performance across each segment of the company's global aluminum packaging business.

The Combined Report highlights Ball's focus on commercial and operational excellence to provide solutions that help customers unlock growth and better enable the delivery of beverage, personal and home care packaging. The report showcases Ball's ongoing efforts to champion aluminum for its sustainability and value creation, driven by its high-performing people and culture.

"2025 was a record-breaking year with our global team delivering exceptional results," said Ron Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Ball Corporation. "Staying close to our customers is more important than ever and that proximity is helping us innovate, grow and deliver value faster. We continue to scale and standardize our operations to fully leverage our manufacturing expertise and expanding footprint, serving our customers when and where they need us most. Our belief in aluminum is bolstered by its superior sustainability, quality and efficiency. Looking ahead, we have a clear strategy in place and a team dedicated to delivering value for our shareholders and making a difference for our company, our customers and our communities."

Report Highlights include:

2025 financial performance, including record comparable diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow with strong volume growth and $13.16 billion in net sales.

Ball shipped 111.9 billion units of aluminum packaging worldwide.

Ball invested $474 million across global businesses, strategically positioning the company to deliver ongoing value and meet evolving customer needs.

In 2025, 74% of the aluminum used by Ball's global beverage packaging business came from recycled sources.

In 2025, 84% of Ball's global electricity usage came from renewable sources.

Ball continues to practice responsible sourcing, with 34% of purchased aluminum certified by the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI).

The Ball Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Ball, invested more than $4.1 million in supporting its global communities, employees spent over 24,000 hours volunteering, and Ball responded to 20 natural disasters across 8 countries.

Ball delivered over 380,000 hours of training through its enterprise-wide learning hub, Ball Academy, providing employees with easy access to skill-building and on-demand learning.

Ball launched three leadership excellence programs to help develop more than 2,000 leaders at all levels.

To learn more, download the full 2025 Combined Report HERE.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation (NYSE: Ball) is the global leader in sustainable aluminum packaging solutions, serving a robust portfolio of customers in the beverage, personal care and household products industries. With 16,000 employees in more than 70 manufacturing plants and facilities worldwide, Ball reported 2025 net sales of $13.16 billion. For more information, visit Ball.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ball Corporation