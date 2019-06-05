Ball®Fresh Preserving Celebrates the 135th Anniversary of the Ball® Jar with Newly Released Vintage Jars and New Canning Recipes

The Collector's Edition Ball ® Aqua Vintage Jars are designed with the aesthetics of the past. The rounded shoulders, aqua color and Ball ® logo date back to usage from 1910-1923. Ball ® Aqua Vintage Jars are available in Half Pint, Pint, and Quart Sizes.

Aqua Vintage Jars are designed with the aesthetics of the past. The rounded shoulders, aqua color and Ball logo date back to usage from 1910-1923. Ball Aqua Vintage Jars are available in Half Pint, Pint, and Quart Sizes. For anyone new or aspiring to try home canning, the new Ball® Preserving Starter Kit is an all-in-one solution designed for first time canners that includes all the essential tools for easy preserving.

The new Ball® Leak-Proof Storage Lids are perfect for anyone who loves using Ball® Jars for carrying food and drinks on-the-go. The lids are also freezer safe for jams, sauces and soups, and the airtight seal is perfect for storing herbs and spices.

Home canners will also enjoy the new Ball® Utensil Set, which is a convenient solution for the existing canner who is looking for replacement utensils.

To provide further inspiration, Ball® Fresh Preserving is also releasing a series of fun, seasonal recipes featuring unique flavors that cannot be purchased in the store, including Peach Almond Jam, Plum Habanero Salsa, and Tomato Red Pepper Kasundi, and more. Find all the new recipes at www.BallHomeCanning.com.

"There truly is nothing like the pride you experience from creating a flavor that is completely homemade," said Matt Christensen, Director of Brand Marketing, Ball® Fresh Preserving. "As we celebrate the 135th anniversary of the Ball® Jar, we're excited to introduce a variety of new recipes and products that are an ode to the past and will inspire new and experienced canners to make the most of the peak produce season."

For recipes and more information about Ball® Fresh Preserving products and promotions, visit www.BallHomeCanning.com, or find the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Ball® Fresh Preserving

The production of the first Ball® branded glass jar in 1884 by the Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company in Buffalo, New York marked the beginning of a fascinating history. Over a century later, their business has grown to be a world-wide brand that many know and love.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

© 2019 RUBBERMAID INCORPORATED | 6655 PEACHTREE DUNWOODY RD NE ATLANTA, GA 30328 www.freshpreserving.com | Newell Brands | 1-800-240-3340 | Ball®, TMs Ball Corporation, used under license.

SOURCE Ball