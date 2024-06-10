Ball Park® Buns Knocks it Out of the Park for National Little League Week with Swing Big Contest

The Official Hamburger and Hot Dog Bun of Little League® is giving fans the chance to experience Championship Weekend in Williamsport, PA

HORSHAM, Pa., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Little League Week (June 10 – June 16) and as part of its ongoing partnership with Little League® Baseball and Softball, Ball Park® Buns today announced the brand is bringing back a fan-favorite contest – Swing Big for the Little League World Series. Ball Park Buns is inviting fans across the country to step up to the plate for a chance to win tickets to the action-packed Championship Weekend of the 2024 Little League Baseball® World Series (LLBWS), slated for August 24-25.

In celebration of National Little League Week (June 10 – June 16) and as part of its ongoing partnership with Little League® Baseball and Softball, Ball Park® Buns today announced the brand is bringing back a fan-favorite contest – Swing Big for the Little League World Series.

Sports enthusiasts have until Sunday, July 7th to visit BallParkBuns.com/SwingBig to share in 500 words or less their story on why they should win the ultimate Little League World Series trip. Entries will be judged on creativity, originality and demonstrated need. The prize package, valued at $15,000, includes four passes to the 2024 LLBWS Championship Weekend in Williamsport, PA, roundtrip airfare, a three-night hotel stay, a $500 gift card towards the Little League Official Store, and a tour of the Little League International Complex including the World of Little League® Museum.

"We received an overwhelming amount of responses last year for our Swing Big contest, and each entry was a testament to the deep love and passion fans have for the game," said Taylor Burgess, Brand Manager, Ball Park Buns & Rolls. "We are so excited to celebrate National Little League Week and give another deserving fan the opportunity to experience the Little League World Series and witness the joy the game brings to people's lives."

In addition to the return of Swing Big, Ball Park Buns is also bringing back its Ball Park Buns Pin Trading Post at this year's LLWBS. This premier one-stop-shop is a place for fans to collect and trade pins and win epic prizes all throughout this year's tournament. Ball Park Buns will drop new, exclusive, limited-edition pins and branded lanyards each day of the tournament.

National Little League Week is a dedicated week to celebrate and support young athletes, coaches, and communities that make up the Little League Baseball and Softball programs across the country. Held annually, this week highlights the values of teamwork and sportsmanship that are essential to the Little League experience.

Perfect for grilling, tailgating, parties and more, Ball Park hot dog and hamburger buns are America's favorite buns and deliver fresh taste and outstanding flavor. With many varieties of buns and rolls, it's easy to make Ball Park Buns part of your next meal – and watch the crowd go wild. Ball Park Buns is a part of Bimbo Bakeries USA. For a full list of Ball Park products and where to buy them, please visit www.BallParkBuns.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

About Little League ®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA