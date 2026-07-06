Ball to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 4, 2026

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) will announce its second quarter 2026 earnings on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time on that day (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time), Ball will hold its regular quarterly conference call on the company's results and performance.

Please use the following URL to join via webcast:

Ball Corporation Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

To participate in the live call Q&A session, North American callers should use the following number, 877-497-9071. International callers should use the following number, +1 201-689-8727.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped replay and transcript of the event will be available within 48 hours on Ball's website at www.ball.com/investors under "Financial Results."

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) is the global leader in sustainable aluminum packaging solutions, serving a robust portfolio of customers in the beverage, personal care and household products industries. With 16,000 employees in more than 65 manufacturing plants and facilities worldwide, Ball reported 2025 net sales of $13.16 billion. For more information, visit Ball.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ball Corporation