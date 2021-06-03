Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Jun 03, 2021, 18:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as a virtual event.

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 12th, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee

  Votes For

 % For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Douglas P. Hayhurst

124,078,002

95.02

6,505,681

4.98

Kui (Kevin) Jiang

Duy-Loan Le

  86,229,791

125,979,546

66.03

96.47

44,353,892

4,604,137

              33.97

               3.53

Randy MacEwen

128,650,412

98.52

1,933,271

1.48

Marty Neese

128,456,264

98.37

2,127,419

1.63

James Roche

Shaojun (Sherman) Sun

128,835,707

 98,420,556

98.66

75.37

1,747,976

32,163,127

               1.34

              24.63

Janet Woodruff

122,745,293

94.00

7,838,390

6.00

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company, an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, and equity-based compensation plans were approved, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item

For

% For

Against

% Against

Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditors

138,230,488

92.67

-

-

10,929,918

7.33

Executive Compensation

112,979,427

86.52

17,604,256

13.48

-

-

Equity-based Compensation Plans

96,526,416

73.92

34,056,468

26.08

-

-

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 2nd, 2021 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).  

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

