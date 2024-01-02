Ballard announces succession of two Weichai nominees to Board of Directors

News provided by

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

02 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the appointments of Mr. CHEN Wenmiao (Michael Chen) and Mr. WANG Yingbo (Yingbo Wang) to the Ballard Board of Directors to serve as Weichai's nominees following the planned retirements of Mr. Kevin Jiang and Mr. Sherman Sun from Ballard's Board.

Jim Roche, Ballard's Chair, commented, "Michael and Yingbo bring valuable experience in power engineering and new energy technologies in the China market. We welcome their contributions to Ballard's growth strategy and competitive positioning."

Mr. Michael Chen currently serves as the CEO of Weichai Ballard Hy-energy Technologies Co. Ltd. and Vice General Manager of Weichai Holding Group. He has served in various engineering and management roles at Weichai Power since 2010. Mr. Chen earned a PhD in Power Engineering and Engineering Thermophysics from Tsinghua University.

Mr. Yingbo Wang is the CEO of Weichai New Energy Power Technology Co. Ltd., Director of the New Energy Research Institute, and Assistant GM at Weichai Power. He has held engineering and management roles at Weichai Power since 2012. Mr. Wang earned a Master of Mechatronics Engineering at Southwest Jiaotong University.

Jim Roche, added, "We deeply appreciate the valued contributions of Kevin and Sherman to Ballard's Board of Directors over the past five years. We have admired their professionalism and dedication to Ballard's global business, and have benefited from their perspectives on the China heavy-duty engine market."

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Also from this source

Ballard Reports Q3 2023 Results

Ballard Reports Q3 2023 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the...
CPKC places follow-on order for 2.4 MW of Ballard fuel cell engines for active service locomotives

CPKC places follow-on order for 2.4 MW of Ballard fuel cell engines for active service locomotives

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced today it received an order for 2.4 MW of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.