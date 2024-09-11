Ballast Nedam takes centre stage in Europe's construction industry with a focus on building sustainable living environments

Ballast Nedam drives local and international transitions spanning: energy, urban development, water resilience, infrastructure and industrial renewals

ISTANBUL, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballast Nedam, a Dutch construction and development company and a Rönesans Holding subsidiary, is increasing its international presence by levelling up activities across Europe, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. Today, Ballast Nedam's core expertise includes building bridges, tunnels, utility buildings, ports, houses and highways, with a goal to continuously contribute to sustainable and iconic landmarks that benefit society, hence building a sustainable living environment.

Most recently, the company has taken a significant step in upgrading the Netherlands' core infrastructure. Commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat and together with consortium partners DEME and Macquarie, Ballast Nedam is building the new A24 Blankenburgverbinding. The contract includes the design, construction, finance and 20 years of maintenance of two junctions, a land tunnel and a tunnel beneath the river Scheur. This project will reflect Ballast Nedam's goals of improving accessibility and mobility through sustainable infrastructure in the Rotterdam region.

Ballast Nedam reached a crucial milestone in 2023 for this project with the successful immersion of the tunnel sections of the Maasdeltatunnel. This is a first in the Netherlands, as tunnel sections of this size have never been built and immersed underwater before. Immersing the tunnel sections of the Maasdeltatunnel was a precise, controlled and challenging operation that required technical expertise and innovative thinking, as well as the temporary closure of one of the world's busiest waterways.

Ballast Nedam project director Patrick van Os said, "The design and construction of the Maasdeltatunnel was a significant technical challenge that few could successfully achieve. I am therefore incredibly proud of the team with which we completed this groundbreaking work. Hundreds of people made this possible, including employees of BAAK and Rijkswaterstaat, external consultants, numerous subcontractors and stakeholders, such as the Port of Rotterdam Authority. As for Ballast Nedam, we are looking forward to completing the project and seeing our work in use at the end of 2024. We look forward to improving the accessibility of the Rotterdam region and contributing to the growth of the economy."

Over the course of 2024, Ballast Nedam plans to continue to grow by committing to core transitions in energy, water, housing, mobility and industries, which in turn represent societal and ecological challenges surrounding sustainable living globally. These transitions include:

Addressing the need for a better energy system, based on clean and renewable sources, by moving away from fossil fuels and emissions in order to improve climate resilience. Urban development and construction: Making better use of available space while reducing the carbon footprint of both building and living in new environments. Sustainable construction and development are flagship values for Ballast Nedam, besides achieving 100% CO2-neutral construction sites by 2030 and its ambition for 2040 energy-neutral construction.

From a renewable perspective, Ballast Nedam continues to expand its portfolio both nationally and internationally. By committing to projects in sustainable energy and joining forces with other parties in the market, Ballast Nedam is taking further steps to meet its sustainability targets.

One such project, Cartesius is inspired upon the science of the Blue Zones, areas around the world where people live longer happier and healthier lives. The concept combines

wellbeing, sustainability and new ways of mobility in a highly dense urban landscape. The houses in this area are all low energy consumption, made of materials that can be reused to have less impact on the environment. Hot water and heating are generated through a collective soil energy source and solar panels, whilst the buildings feature a climate-adaptive white roof, which reduces the need for cooling in summer.

İpek Ilıcak Kayaalp, Chair of the Board of Directors of Rönesans Holding, said: "Our goal is to build smart, self-sufficient, and green buildings for the people, combining wellbeing and sustainability. We are proud of Ballast Nedam's profound progress and their pioneering work in infrastructure, construction, and development globally in a sustainable way."

Ballast Nedam also built a multifunctional hydrogen station, which utilised sustainable materials from the cable ducts to the foundations to the canopy. The Mexicostraat Hydrogen Station was the first 700 bar hydrogen filling station in the Netherlands and produces hydrogen on site via electrolysis, allowing cars, buses, trucks, and boats to refuel with hydrogen rather than traditional fossil fuels.

Together with its parent company Rönesans Holding, Ballast Nedam has also been shortlisted for the Edie Awards this year and won the SEAL Sustainable Product of the Year award with the Jonas Project. Jonas, a new iconic building situated in Amsterdam's IJburg, is designed with healthy living, sustainable materials, and energy efficiency at its core, using wood and sustainable concrete as the structure's two leading materials. The project achieved a remarkable 97% waste separation rate and the highest BREEAM certification.

