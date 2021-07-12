Ballet Arizona Announces 2021-2022 Season

Featuring the World Premiere of Juan Gabriel, a Ballet Celebrating the Legendary Mexican Artist

PHOENIX, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ballet Arizona is proud to present its momentous 2021-2022 season, the first full main stage performance season after the COVID-19 pandemic. The season will mark the 36th year for Arizona's official ballet company, and highlights iconic partnerships, world premieres and innovate works.

The 2021-2022 season features the world premiere of Juan Gabriel from May 5-8, 2022. Juan Gabriel unifies Ib Andersen's innovative choreography with the music of the Mexican singer-songwriter's performance from the Palacio de Belles Artes. The performance pays homage to the legendary entertainer who captured the hearts of millions worldwide and whose works have transcended generations and cultures.

Juan Gabriel highlights the work of renowned Mexican fashion designer, Carla Fernandez. Fernandez not only has an affinity and extensive experience designing theater and ballet costumes, but is well-known for her preservation of Mexican textile and garment heritage. Her work for Juan Gabriel empowers indigenous communities by incorporating the designs and techniques unique to Mexican culture.

The new season kicks off Oct. 29-31, 2021, with Contemporary Moves and other performances throughout the year include The Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet, All Balanchine, and An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden.

In addition, The Phoenix Symphony will join Ballet Arizona for Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker, enriching the experience with live music and providing patrons the opportunity to enjoy two of the Valley's premier arts organizations simultaneously.

Ballet Arizona

Ballet Arizona, approaching its 36th season, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. Under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed choreographer Ib Andersen - a former Principal Dancer with The New York City Ballet and The Royal Danish Ballet - Ballet Arizona follows his lead to the future of dance in Arizona. The School of Ballet Arizona, under the direction of Maria Simonetti, promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 35,000 children and families every year through its free and low cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org.

SOURCE Ballet Arizona

