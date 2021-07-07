Ballistic Composites Market in the Specialty Chemicals Industry to grow by USD 469.37 million| Technavio covers 800 technologies
The ballistic composites market is poised to grow by USD 469.37 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the ballistic composites market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand from the aerospace and defense industry, the increased demand from the automotive industry, and the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials.
The ballistic composites market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials as one of the prime reasons driving the ballistic composites market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The ballistic composites market covers the following areas:
Ballistic Composites Market Sizing
Ballistic Composites Market Forecast
Ballistic Composites Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Avon Rubber Plc
- BAE Systems Plc
- CoorsTek Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Gurit Holding AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Koninklijke Ten Cate bv.
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
- Solvay SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Polymer matrix composites - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ceramic matrix composites - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal matrix composites - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
