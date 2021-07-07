Ballistic Composites Market in the Specialty Chemicals Industry to grow by USD 469.37 million| Technavio covers 800 technologies

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The report on the ballistic composites market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand from the aerospace and defense industry, the increased demand from the automotive industry, and the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials.

The ballistic composites market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials as one of the prime reasons driving the ballistic composites market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The ballistic composites market covers the following areas:

Ballistic Composites Market Sizing

Ballistic Composites Market Forecast

Ballistic Composites Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Avon Rubber Plc

BAE Systems Plc

CoorsTek Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Solvay SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Polymer matrix composites - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ceramic matrix composites - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal matrix composites - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

