Ballistic Craft Game Launching February 13! The "Bullet Hell of Your Own Making" also announces a Custom Shot Contest.

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Craft, a magical battle-arena game with thousands of customizable attacks, will be launching today, February 13th on Steam! The game's base price is $11.99, but for the first week of launch the game will be 10% off to commemorate the release.

Shot Creators Contest -- Time to get Crafting!

Starting February 20th, there will be a Shot Creators Contest. The contest will be centered around creating user-made Shots, the magical bullets used in Ballistic Craft's battles, with prizes valued up to $200 USD.

Ballistic Craft - Launching February 13th, 2020 Shot Creators Contest announced for February 20th, 2020!

Official announcements and more information will be available at GameTomo's Twitter and Ballistic Craft's Steam page.

Ballistic Craft Soundtrack

The official soundtrack will be released for $3.99. From hardcore battle tracks to more mellow tunes, experience the world of Ballistic Craft through 16 tracks composed by musician Ethan Jeffrey, including some bonus tracks.

A special bundle containing the game and soundtrack will also be available.

Ballistic Craft Game Information

Ballistic Craft is an action battle arena game where creativity and strategy is the key to victory. Players can use a variety of complex and beautiful ballistic 'Shots' to duke-it-out in flashy, high-speed arena battles, or craft their own Shots in-game. Color, size, quantity, speed, trajectory -- just about every aspect of a Shot can be customized to your liking through the game's robust Shot Development.

The game's customization takes inspiration from the cult-classic Custom Robo series, which also boasts free-style attack customization. It features a single-player Quest Mode with several tiers of difficulty, and both local and online PVP capabilities in Battle Mode.

Developer and Publisher Information

Palladium Soft is an indie game development group founded by Japanese developer Fonukapoh Yatsuhashi (Twitter: @nuka_po), who has worked on mainstream console games in the past. As Palladium Soft's first commercial title, Ballistic Craft successfully melds speedy competitive battles and a highly-customizable attack system, hailing in new possibilities for the genre of battle arena games.

Ballistic Craft is published worldwide by GameTomo, an indie game publisher and developer based in Tokyo, Japan.

Steam store page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1137110/Ballistic_Craft/

Official website: https://www.gametomo.co.jp/ballistic-craft-en

■Ballistic Craft - Product Information

Title Ballistic Craft Developer Palladium Soft Genre Battle arena / Bullet-hell Players 1~2 players Online features Local and online multiplayer matching, Steam Workshop support Release Date 2/13/2020* Platform Steam (Windows) Format Digital Download Price $11.99 (**Available for 10% off base price for first week of release) Soundtrack: $3.99 Game + Soundtrack bundle: 10% off of total price of game and soundtrack

*Worldwide release dates for Ballistic Craft:

Worldwide release: 2/13/20 00:00 (PST)

Japanese release: 2/13/20 17:00 (JST)

**Deal runs from 2/13/20 to 2/20/20

GameTomo Co., LTD

Tokyo, Japan

Media Contact:

Phone: +81 03-6262-9750

Email: 233994@email4pr.com

Website: https://www.gametomo.co.jp/en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GameTomoEN

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GameTomoJP

SOURCE GameTomo

