BALLY'S CHICAGO TOPS OFF PERMANENT CASINO, MARKING MAJOR CONSTRUCTION MILESTONE ON PATH TO SPRING 2027 OPENING

New Renderings Reveal Latest Vision for $1.7 Billion Riverfront Destination Expected to Create 3,000 New Jobs

CHICAGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Chicago yesterday marked a major construction milestone at its permanent casino site at 560 W. Grand Ave. with a topping-off ceremony celebrating the placement of the final structural beam. Once complete, the $1.7 billion development is expected to create approximately 3,000 permanent jobs for the local community and is slated to open in spring 2027.

The event brought together Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Alderman Walter Burnett Jr., Bally's Executive Chairman Soo Kim, union leaders, and members of the Chicago Community Builders Collective (CCBC), alongside trades workers building the project. To date, more than 1,000 tradespeople have worked on the project, reflecting Bally's investment in Chicago labor and the workforce behind one of the city's largest active developments.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional signing, lifting, and placement of the final beam, marking a key structural milestone and drawing project partners together on site overlooking the Chicago River and skyline. The moment offered one of the clearest visuals yet of Bally's future presence along Chicago's riverfront.

"This is a significant milestone for Bally's Chicago and reflects the incredible effort of the union trades and partners who have made this moment possible," said Soo Kim. "We're proud of the progress to date and excited to move into the next phase as we deliver a one-of-a-kind destination for the people of Chicago."

The $1.7 billion development is part of a 30-acre redevelopment of the former Chicago Tribune Freedom Center site, which will be transformed into a riverfront destination reconnecting River West and the Near West Side to the Chicago River, improving public access, and activating the river's edge.

Bally's is also releasing new renderings showcasing key elements of the project's interior design and guest experience. Bally's Chicago has engaged WATG to lead the design of the casino interiors, shaping gaming, entertainment, and social spaces within the larger destination.

Once complete, Bally's Chicago will feature:

3,400 slot machines

173 table games

10 food and beverage venues in partnership with Levy Hospitality

500-room hotel tower with rooftop bar

3,000-seat entertainment theater and event center

3,300 parking spaces

Public outdoor spaces and riverfront activation

New select renderings can be found here. Those interested in learning more are invited to visit www.Ballyschicago.com or opt in for the latest information on job opportunities by visiting here. Follow Bally's Chicago on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn at @ballyschicago.

About Bally's Corporation:

Bally's (NYSE: BALY) is a fast-growing global entertainment brand with 19 casinos across 11 US states and one casino in Newcastle, UK, along with a golf course in New York and horse racetracks in Colorado and forthcoming in Wyoming. Bally's also owns Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting and igaming platform licensed in 14 jurisdictions in North America. Bally's holds a majority interest in Bally's Intralot S.A. (ATSE: BYLOT), a leading lottery solutions supplier and gaming operator active in 39 jurisdictions worldwide. Bally's casino operations include approximately 17,700 slot machines, 630 table games, and 3,950 hotel rooms. Bally's also has rights to developable land in Las Vegas at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas, has been awarded a license to build a full-scale casino and resort in The Bronx, New York, and an integrated destination resort in Chicago, Illinois. Bally's has over 12,000 employees across the world, recognized for their innovation, energy, and dedication to creating thrilling gaming experiences.

SOURCE Bally's Chicago