Balsamic Vinegar of Modena To Be Showcased At Upcoming Events Across The U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of postponed and virtual events, The Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has announced its participation at the upcoming first annual Original Balsamic Weeks in New York and San Francisco, as well as New York City Wine & Food Festival.

Original Balsamic Weeks

This year marks the first ever Original Balsamic Weeks, kicking off in New York from September 13-19, 2021, and San Francisco later this fall. With up to 20 restaurant partners in each city, the collaborations will give foodies and Italophiles on both coasts the opportunity to experience Balsamic Vinegar of Modena in new and unexpected ways. Each restaurant, both international and Italian, will provide samples with the goal of educating diners about the product's history and its organoleptic qualities. The Original Balsamic Weeks will also allow restaurant chefs to use their creativity and develop original recipes to be voted on via the restaurants' social channels.

New York City Wine & Food Festival

The Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Consortium will also participate in the 13th annual Wine & Food Festival in New York City from October 14-17, 2021. The star-studded, four-day event will showcase talent from the world's most renowned chefs, restaurants, wine & spirit producers and culinary personalities. This year, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena will take part in a number of events including the Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of New York Trade Tasting, as well as the Fratelli Beretta's Taste of Italy event hosted by national radio personality Elvis Duran. Each event will allow for chefs, restaurateurs, and food enthusiasts to experience and learn about Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, as part of the Consortium's overall goal to increase the brand's awareness in the States.

Each event gives the Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena the opportunity to continue to leave its mark within the U.S. food & wine industry as an authentic European product. Through both the Original Balsamic Weeks and the NYC Wine & Food Festival, the Consortium will work with new and reputable chefs as partners and creators for Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

The two events are part of the project "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original", focused on the US market and financed by the European Union, to promote the added value of the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, in terms of authenticity, safety, traceability, and labelling guaranteed by the European trademark protection. The campaign aims to enhance the competitiveness of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena across the United States.

The announcement also features a web portal www.originalbalsamicvinegar.eu and pages dedicated to the main social network:

Facebook @originalbalsamicvinegar

Instagram @originalbalsamicvinegar

Twitter @theoriginalbv





SOURCE Balsamic Vinegar of Modena