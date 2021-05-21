Baltic States Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2021-2025 with Profiles of the Data Centre Providers Including Infonet & MCF Data Centre

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baltic States (Estonia - Latvia - Lithuania) Data Centre Landscape - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for the Baltic region covering Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The analyst forecasts that the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will see a 58% revenue growth over the 4-year period mid-2021 to mid-2025, equivalent to a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.4 percent per annum.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the Data Centre providers in the Baltic States.

About the Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania Data Centre Landscapes



There are over twenty Data Centre Providers across the three states hosting in just under 50 facilities. The facilities if compared with for example the Nordics countries, are relatively small with the largest being in Lithuania with a DC space of just over 3,000 m2, followed by Infonet's in Estonia with a space of 1,725 m2. 74% of the DC facilities located in the Baltic States have less than 1,000 m2 of Data Centre Space.

There is an investment in the region with the MCF Data Centre facility in Estonia to become the largest facility in the region currently under construction and is due to be completed by the end of 2021 with up to 14,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor when built out.

Key Topics Covered:

Estonia Data Centre Landscape

Estonia Data Centre Summary

Estonia - Digital Statistics Summary

- Digital Statistics Summary A simplified map of Estonia

The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Estonia

The key domestic fibre networks available in Estonia

The Key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Estonia

The Key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Estonia

Estonia Data Centre space forecast

Estonia Data Centre power in kWH

The key Data Centre Clusters in Estonia

Estonia Data Centre Pricing Forecast

Estonia Data Centre Revenue Forecast

Estonia Public Cloud Revenue Forecast

The key trends for the Estonia Data Centre market

Estonia Data Centre Outlook

The Data Centre Landscape in Latvia

Data Centre Summary

Digital Statistics Summary

The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Latvia

The key domestic fibre providers in Latvia

The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Latvia

The key Latvian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Latvia Data Centre Space Forecast

Latvia Data Centre Power Forecast

Latvia Data Centre Power in kWH

The key Data Centre Clusters in Latvia

Latvia Data Centre Pricing in Latvia

A Data Centre Revenue Forecast in Latvia

A Public Cloud Revenue Forecast in Latvia

The Key Trends for the Latvia Data Centre Market

Latvia Data Centre Outlook

Lithuania Data Centre Landscape

Data Centre Summary

Lithuania Digital Statistics Summary

The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Lithuania

The key domestic fibre networks in Lithuania

The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Lithuania

The key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Lithuania

Lithuania Data Centre Space Forecast

Lithuania Data Centre Power Forecast

Lithuania Data Centre Power in kWH

The key Data Centre Clusters in Lithuania

Lithuania Data Centre Pricing

A Data Centre Revenue Forecast for Lithuania

A Public Cloud Revenue Forecast for Lithuania

Companies Mentioned

Infonet

MCF Data Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppro3n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

