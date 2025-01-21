Baltimore Adopts Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control for Integrated Pest Management Targeting Rodent Overpopulation

Identifies Population Control as a Humane, Effective Solution for Winning the War Against Rats

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a leader in innovative pest control solutions, is pleased to announce that the City of Baltimore has begun integrating Evolve™, SenesTech's cutting-edge rodent birth control product, into the city's rodent management programs. This marks a pivotal step in Baltimore's efforts to address its significant rodent population, a challenge highlighted by a recent ranking of Baltimore as one of America's "rattiest cities." The city has placed a substantial initial order for Evolve and plans to deploy the product this quarter as part of its integrated pest management (IPM) strategy.

Baltimore's Forward-Thinking Approach

Baltimore is taking proactive measures to reduce its rodent population in a sustainable, humane, and effective manner. Evolve targets the root cause of rodent infestations—reproduction. By restricting reproduction in both male and female rodents, Evolve offers a non-lethal solution that reduces the rodent population over time, complementing traditional pest management tools.

In a recent interview, Guy Bell, Chief of the Property Management Division at the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "If we can stop the rats from breeding, that will help us out."

"Rodents pose a significant public health and infrastructure challenge, especially in urban centers like Baltimore," said Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech. "We're excited to partner with Baltimore to implement Evolve in its pest control strategy. By addressing the reproductive rate, Evolve provides a lasting and humane solution to a persistent problem."

A Humane and Sustainable Solution

Unlike poisons or traps, which are often reactive and fail to address the root cause of rodent overpopulation, Evolve Rodent Birth Control works by reducing fertility rates. When incorporated into pest management programs, Evolve has been shown to significantly decrease rodent populations over time. Its EPA-designated "minimum risk" classification ensures that it is safe for people, pets, wildlife, and the environment.

The Baltimore Deployment

The City of Baltimore's decision to implement Evolve underscores its commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions for pest management. The initial deployment will focus on high-impact areas, with the goal of evaluating its effectiveness in reducing rodent populations while minimizing environmental and public health risks.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is committed to creating healthier environments by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company's groundbreaking products, including Evolve™, integrate seamlessly into pest management programs, significantly enhancing their effectiveness while reducing reliance on traditional poisons. SenesTech's mission is to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses, and healthier communities with products that are humane, effective, and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

