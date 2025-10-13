Swampscott Launches Pilot of SenesTech's Innovative Rat Birth Control at Firehouse and Local School

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the leader in fertility control for pest management, today announced the Town of Swampscott has launched a groundbreaking pilot program to reduce rat populations without the use of harsh chemicals. Beginning last Monday, Evolve® Rat Birth Control, a humane fertility control bait, was deployed at the Swampscott Firehouse and a local school as part of a collaborative initiative to bring safer, more sustainable rat control to the community.

The pilot is being carried out in partnership with Speak Up for Animals, local advocate Debora Norman, and Swampscott's facilities management. Together, they are leading the effort to test modern solutions that protect public health and safety while minimizing risks to children, pets, wildlife, and the environment.

Unlike traditional poisons, Evolve Rat works by controlling reproduction in rats, addressing the root cause of infestations. The product is highly palatable to rats, but safe for non-target species, and has already shown measurable success in cities and agricultural settings across the country.

"Swampscott is proud to be one of the first communities in Massachusetts to take a leadership role in piloting this innovative tool," said Max Kasper, Swampscott Facilities Manager. "By focusing on prevention rather than just short-term elimination, we're giving our residents a safer, longer-lasting solution to rat issues."

Local advocate Debora Norman added: "This program reflects Swampscott's commitment to protecting people and animals alike. It's a real step forward in how communities can responsibly address rodent challenges."

The pilot will run through the fall, with results closely monitored by city officials, community partners, and product specialists. If successful, Swampscott could expand the use of Evolve Rat Birth Control to additional neighborhoods in 2026.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through our expertise in fertility control. We invented ContraPest®, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, as well as Evolve Rat and Evolve Mouse, EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptives for rodents, reflecting our mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

