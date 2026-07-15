Baltimore Community Lending Announces Calvin Gladney as New President & CEO, Building on a Legacy of Community Impact

Leadership transition marks a new chapter for BCL as organization continues advancing economic opportunity and community development across Baltimore

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore Community Lending (BCL) announces the appointment of Calvin Gladney as its next President & CEO following a comprehensive national search led by Tracy McMillan with BroadView Talent Partners. Gladney succeeds longtime President & CEO Watchen Harris-Bruce, whose leadership has strengthened BCL's position as a leading community development financial institution (CDFI) dedicated to expanding access to capital and creating opportunities throughout Baltimore.

BCL enters this next chapter from a position of strength. It is one grounded in legacy, strengthened by impact, and focused on the future. The leadership transition comes at a time of significant organizational momentum. In FY2025, BCL deployed more than $17.4 million in capital, supported 423 businesses through technical assistance, and received an A- rating from Aeris, recognizing the organization's financial strength, operational capacity, and commitment to sustainable growth.

"Serving Baltimore through this work has been very rewarding," said Watchen Harris-Bruce, outgoing President & CEO of Baltimore Community Lending. "What we have built at BCL is a mission-driven organization grounded in community, partnership, and impact. I am incredibly proud of how far we've come and confident in handing over the reins to Calvin."

Gladney brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across the nonprofit, public, and private sectors, with a focus on community revitalization, economic development, strategic partnerships, and mission-driven innovation. Most recently, Gladney served as President & CEO of Smart Growth America, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing equitable community and economic development. During his tenure, he expanded the organization's national impact by securing major philanthropic investments, strengthening strategic partnerships, and advancing initiatives focused on equitable real estate development and small business growth.

Gladney also serves on the Board of Directors of the Low-Income Investment Fund (LIIF), one of the nation's largest CDFIs, where over the past five years he has provided strategic oversight on complex lending decisions, risk management practices, and organizational growth strategies. His experience within the CDFI sector and commitment to community-centered solutions will position him well to lead BCL into its next chapter.

"I am honored to join Baltimore Community Lending and build upon the incredible foundation created by Watchen Harris-Bruce, the Board of Directors, staff, community and capital partners," said Calvin Gladney, incoming President & CEO of Baltimore Community Lending. "BCL's commitment to expanding access to capital and creating economic opportunity is more important than ever. I look forward to working alongside the BCL team, the Board of Directors and our partners to continue advancing this important mission throughout Baltimore and its surrounding counties."

"BCL was built through strong governance, dedicated staff, committed partners, and years of intentional planning," said Alex Aaron Chair of the Board of Directors at Baltimore Community Lending. "We are grateful for Watchen's extraordinary leadership and excited to welcome Calvin as we continue building on this strong foundation."

This next chapter represents a new opportunity to continue expanding the impact and momentum built over decades.

About Baltimore Community Lending

Baltimore Community Lending (BCL) is a nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI) dedicated to revitalizing underserved communities through innovative lending, strategic partnerships, and comprehensive support. BCL provides flexible financing solutions for real estate development and small businesses while investing in the people, projects, and neighborhoods that make Baltimore stronger.

Media Contact: Jessica Brockington

Marketing Manager- Baltimore Community Lending

[email protected]

410.874.4719

SOURCE Baltimore Community Lending