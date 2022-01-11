Balto Becomes First to Guide 100 Million Conversations in Real-Time

Balto, the #1 Real-Time Guidance Platform for contact centers, has guided over 100 million conversations. Tweet this

Balto's first milestone for 2022 comes after another incredible year. The St. Louis-based software company added two new products to its lineup, Real-Time Coaching and Real-Time Quality Assurance. Balto was also named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor, included in the Forrester Wave for Conversation Intelligence: Sales and Marketing Q4 2021, and secured a $37.5M Series B Funding.

"Logging 100 million real-time conversations is a huge endorsement for Balto and for Real-Time Guidance," said Balto CEO Marc Bernstein. "We've been shouting it from the rooftops since 2017: Your customer conversations matter more today than ever, and guiding agents to be as effective as possible in real-time leads to more revenue, more efficiency, better customer satisfaction, and faster ramp times. Real-time is supplanting post-call because it just doesn't make sense to give agents the help they need after the conversation is already over."

Why Real-Time Conversations are the Future for Business

Balto's 100 million conversations signal the continuing growth of conversation excellence as the gold standard for contact centers. Where other platforms rely on post-call analysis or surface insights without offering solutions, Balto's Real-Time Guidance platform enables contact centers to improve conversations as they happen.

Beyond the improvements contact centers can make with Real-Time Guidance, it also enables them to understand and react to customer needs faster than ever before. "Right away, the contact center can see exactly what customers are saying and scale out a new strategy or message to hundreds or thousands of agents with the push of a button," said Marc. "Real-time means the ability to listen to your customers and adapt your strategy instantly and at scale.

"The contact center doesn't need to be a slow-moving beast anymore. Real-time improvements allow organizations to simultaneously stay flexible while scaling growth."

Putting 100 Million Interactions to Work

In the coming months, Balto will begin leveraging its growing number of real-time interactions across a number of new projects. These projects will scale Balto's ability to provide actionable insights that contact centers can use to optimize operations and customer conversations. Balto will also continue to scale its research capabilities through the Conversation Excellence Lab, a new team that will lead Balto's industry surveys, research partnerships, and call data analysis.

"It's time for Balto to start sharing what we've learned and what we know with the industry," said Marc. "We're in a unique position to be a leading voice in the contact center industry and we're excited to put that into action."

About Balto

Balto is the #1 Real-Time Guidance platform for contact centers. Balto is centered around a simple truth: Better conversations make more money. Powered by AI, Balto scales best practices to agents with the push of a button and gives immediate insight into what's working and what's not. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has guided over 100 million conversations around the world.

SOURCE Balto