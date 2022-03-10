Balto Gives Users Access to Powerful Real-Time Guidance Platform, Announces Availability in RingCentral App Gallery

"RingCentral has built an incredible product ecosystem inside of their App Gallery," said Marc Bernstein, Founder and CEO of Balto. "They have a reputation for phenomenal products and hard-to-beat distribution. RingCentral is the sort of company you want to partner with. Making Balto available in the App Gallery makes our value proposition for RingCentral's customers even more enticing."

The RingCentral App Gallery™ is a digital marketplace of preferred partner solutions which extend the value of RingCentral phone and voice services. Listing is highly coveted, as customers in every market have access to the thousands of value-add services for improving operations, driving revenue, and elevating customer experiences.

Balto's real-time guidance platform meets all these criteria. And now, with seamless integration with RingCentral's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), contact center customers have fingertip access to real-time guidance, live on calls, so that agents say the right thing, every time. Hundreds of customers are already unlocking the power of Balto's platform to convert more calls, ensure call quality, maintain bulletproof compliance, slash agent ramp time, and delight customers.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers quick access to and seamless integration with Balto," said Jim Dvorkin, senior vice president, Customer Engagement at RingCentral. "Balto is transforming the way in which contact center agents communicate while on the phone, which in turn leads to unbeatable customer experience and bottom-line impact. It's the reason we are fully behind Balto as a partner, a customer, and an investor."

Balto's RingCentral App Gallery listing follows on the heels of RingCentral's recent inclusion of the young company in the RingCentral Connect 2021 event, as one of the first partners to join RingCentral Ventures' portfolio.

RingCentral participated in Balto's Series B fundraising in 2021 and is part of RingCentral's strategy to support rising innovators in the communications industry. This validation of Balto's real-time guidance platform differentiates it from platforms that provide post-call enhancement. Additionally, as part of its core Real-Time Guidance offering, Balto provides Real-Time Coaching and Real-Time Quality Assurance that reduces agent onboarding time, increases retention, and automates conversational compliance.

Balto has over 50 softphone integrations serving Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) customers. In the company's rapid five-year growth, it has made it a top strategic priority to be accessible via partners' in-house app stores and preferred vendor networks.

To learn more about how Balto can improve your contact center's performance, visit the company's listing in the RingCentral App Gallery.

About Balto‍

Balto guides agents to say the right thing on every call. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's AI-powered Real-Time Guidance, Real-Time Coaching, and Real-Time QA to increase sales conversions, prevent costly compliance mistakes, and improve customer experience. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has transformed contact center operations and guided over 100 million conversations worldwide. Balto.ai

