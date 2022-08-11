Balto Now Embedded Directly Within Major CCaaS and Workflow Systems for Simplified Contact Center App Management

New zero-footprint integration embeds leading real-time guidance platform into softphone systems and everyday workflow applications for a "single pane of glass" to unleash agent performance.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto, the leader in uniting contact center agents with AI for better conversations, is pleased to announce the launch of its next-gen integration: an embeddable "single pane of glass" Balto experience for Genesys Cloud, NICE in Contact, Salesforce, and other major CCaaS softphone systems and workflow solutions. The new app-free version of Balto creates seamless, hands-off integration — minimizing technical interference for IT teams and streamlining agent workflows for higher productivity and efficiency.

"We are continually ahead of the market with improvements to the agent experience, removing technical barriers, and reducing time to value for our customers," said Balto CEO Marc Bernstein. "The new embeddable Balto is the perfect example of just that. We are now a part of the single access point for the critical tools that agents need to perform best at their jobs."

We are now a part of the single access point for the critical tools that agents need to perform best at their jobs. Tweet this

Real-Time Guidance right where you need it, in a single pane of glass inside of the CCaaS system.

Today, most contact centers have multiple agent productivity applications running concurrently. In fact, according to a recent ICMI survey, 80% of agents report using four or more applications for customer interactions, with 21% using 10 to 15.1 This creates visual clutter for agents, slows workflows, induces stress, and clogs up limited desktop computer resources, a bane for IT teams.

Traditionally, Balto was a standalone application. Now, Balto can be directly embedded into an organization's existing CCaaS, UCaaS, and workflow web-based applications, such as a CRM — no separate desktop application required.

"Agents no longer have to open a separate application to get the benefits of real-time guidance on their calls," said Mike Goldstein, Balto CTO. "Agents now have Balto within the most common systems they see every day so that using Balto is a part of their normal workflow. This means a simpler screen set up, fewer clicks, and getting suggestions from Balto automatically."

Balto automatically runs when calls begin — no more manually starting and stopping the process. And agents don't have to adjust the windows on their screen. It's in the same pane as their existing CCaaS and UCaaS system or CRM.

In addition, because the embedded version is cloud-based, IT teams never have to push application updates. The new Balto is always up to date, reducing security risks for organizations.

"It's always going to be there to save you," said one agent at a leading national health insurance company. "If you're in a situation where your manager or supervisors are not available and you're lost as to what to say, you have Balto there 24/7."

How embeddable Real-TimeGuidance works

Balto's new embeddable version can be dropped into any application or browser. Every softphone system that provides an audio stream is a candidate for the new single pane of glass embed. This also enables Balto availability on Chromebooks and other low-powered machines often prescribed to agents in remote environments.

Organizations that cannot embed the new version will still have access to the traditional Balto desktop experience and seamless integrations.

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 140 million calls, provided over 185 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

1. ICMI & NICE (2022, July) Survey: State of the Agent Experience and Engagement . The Post-Pandemic Agent Experience: What's Changed and What Needs to Change?

SOURCE Balto