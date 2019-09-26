Balto, Real-time AI Call-Guidance Software, raises additional $3 million in Seed funding

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Participating in the round are OCA Ventures (co-lead), Stage Venture Partners (co-lead), Jump Capital, Cultivation Capital, SaaS Ventures, TIA Ventures, and Sandalphon Capital. This round of funding will be used to scale the organization's sales and marketing capabilities, expand headcount, and make major investments in applying A.I. to help sales teams make their sales messaging more effective.

CEO Marc Bernstein, COO Chris Kontes, and CTO Davidson Girard founded Balto in January 2017 to address the multibillion-dollar need to optimize revenue opportunities and eliminate costly mistakes on sales calls. Since inception, Balto has guided almost 10 million phone calls and has consistently doubled its customer base every five months.

Balto uses artificial intelligence to analyze both sides of the conversation and instantly deliver critical information to sales representatives before they lose valuable sales calls. Balto is fully customizable and is the only call guidance software solution that can provide real-time feedback without storing any transcripts or call recordings. Balto has attracted customers across all industries, from 2-person sales teams to fast-growing publicly traded companies in financial services, healthcare, home improvement, pharmaceuticals, utilities, retail, insurance, collections, and enterprise technology.

"We are thrilled to be leading a second round in Balto Software just 13 months after our first," says Alex Rubalcava of Stage Venture Partners. "Balto has built a world-leading real-time call guidance product that brings unprecedented AI-powered coaching to every agent on the call center floor. Balto also empowers sales managers with speech analytics and live data so they know, for the first time, how well their teams are selling in the moment."

"The A.I. is powerful, the rep coaching is effective and the results are measurable. Balto has built a category-leading product and developed sales and marketing functions far ahead of typical seed stage companies," says Tamim Abdul Majid of OCA Ventures.

With this newest round of funding, Balto is thrilled to continue expanding its St. Louis-based team and serving its customers nationwide.

About Balto

