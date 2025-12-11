BAM Capital Announces Successful Sale of Oakdale Square Apartments, Delivering Exceptional Investor Returns

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAM Capital, a multifamily syndication company based in Indianapolis, IN, announces the successful sale and disposition of Oakdale Square Apartments, a 200-unit community in Bloomington, Indiana. This transaction marks the profitable conclusion of a single-asset investment, underscoring the firm's expertise in identifying, managing, and exiting properties to generate significant value for its investors.

BAM Capital sold Oakdale Square Apartments, delivering exceptional investor returns

Acquired by BAM Capital in 2017 and managed by the award-winning BAM Management, Oakdale Square Apartments delivered exceptional returns to investors, achieving 31.5% IRR and 5.08x MOIC returns. The disposition is a prime example of The BAM Companies' full-cycle investment strategy, showcasing its ability to execute on business plans and capitalize on market timing to maximize profitability.

"The disposition of Oakdale Square Apartments represents a major win for our investors and a testament to our vertically integrated model," said Ivan Barratt, CEO and Founder of The BAM Companies. "Our team's ability to acquire a well-located asset, enhance operations through BAM Management, and execute a strategic sale demonstrates our commitment to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns. This achievement fuels our disciplined growth and reinforces our core mission of creating long-term wealth for our investment partners."

The value of the sale showcases the strength of the Bloomington market and its proximity to Indiana University and major employers such as Cook Medical. The BAM Companies will maintain a presence in the area with its lease-up of Westgate on Third and its recent acquisition of Hayden Flats.

The successful exit from Oakdale Square Apartments allows The BAM Companies to redeploy capital and resources toward new acquisition opportunities that align with its current fund methods, focusing on Class A, institutional-quality assets in high-growth Midwest markets. This sale further solidifies the company's strong track record of multifamily investments.

About The BAM Companies

Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Comprising BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction, The BAM Companies has been named as the Indiana Apartment Association's 2024 Management Company of the Year, a Top Workplace by IndyStar for three consecutive years, and is one of Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the last eight consecutive years.

About BAM Capital

BAM Capital is recognized as a leader in private equity real estate, delivering consistent returns and investment opportunities for accredited investors. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing institutional-grade apartment communities in key U.S. growth markets. Through a vertically integrated, data-driven investment platform, BAM Capital aims to deliver attractive, preferred-position returns insulated by an equity cushion, while providing high-quality housing for residents and exceptional value for investors seeking proven alternatives to traditional asset classes.

About BAM Management

BAM Management is a Midwest-based multifamily management company that oversees more than 6,100 units in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Pennsylvania. It was named the Indiana Apartment Association's 2024 Management Company of the Year, and was the recipient of IAA's 2025 Best Industry-Related Innovation Award.

