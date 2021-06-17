Bamboo Insurance Acquires Assets of First American Property and Casualty Insurance Agency

This acquisition puts Bamboo Insurance on the map with expansive product lines across the continental US. Tweet this

"Today Bamboo begins a new chapter in its growth," according to CEO John Chu. "Adding full-service personal and commercial lines agency capabilities allows us to offer additional products to a much broader set of customers across the continental United States."

Bamboo Insurance has historically offered flexible and transparent insurance options, including homeowners, dwelling fire and ancillary products in the state of California. Starting today, Bamboo's new agency operation will be able to meet the needs of its customers by offering auto, renters, condominium, commercial lines, and a host of other insurance coverages alongside its existing products across the nation.

Adding an agency of this caliber will allow Bamboo Insurance to grow faster and expand further into the insurance value chain.

About Bamboo Insurance

Founded by insurance industry veterans, Bamboo Insurance is a high growth insurtech company offering both commercial and personal lines products. To learn more about Bamboo, please visit www.bambooinsurance.com .

