Bamboo Insurance Lands on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the 2nd Year in a Row

With a three-year revenue growth of 309 percent, Bamboo Insurance ranks among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced today Bamboo Insurance has earned the No. 1,680 spot on the Inc. 5000 2024, its esteemed list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious ranking offers a data-driven look at the most successful independent and entrepreneurial companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure and the rising costs of capital.

"Being included on the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year is a milestone we are incredibly proud of," said John Chu, Bamboo's Founder & CEO. "This achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment our entire team demonstrates to delivering exceptional value to our partners and clients. No matter the challenge, we've remained focused on bringing innovative solutions to dislocated insurance markets."

Earlier this year, White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) invested $297 million, including primary capital to support Bamboo's growth, acquiring a 72% stake.

About Bamboo Insurance

We're a forward-thinking insurance organization dedicated to providing a seamless and innovative insurance experience with a strong emphasis on customer advocacy. By leveraging data and technology, we streamline the insurance process and enhance transparency for both our partners and policyholders. Learn more at our website.

Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services (Bamboo) is Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; CA License #0M31082.

