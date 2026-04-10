Bamboo Insurance Launches California Condo Product

Condo offering expands coverage options for Californians

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Insurance has announced the launch of its Bamboo Condominium Unit‑Owners (HO‑6) insurance policy. The new product marks a milestone in the company's continued expansion and reflects its focus on providing clear, responsibly underwritten coverage in a challenging insurance market.

Bamboo Insurance is a technology-enabled managing general underwriter (MGU) focused on delivering a more efficient and responsive insurance experience. The company combines data-driven underwriting with streamlined operations across underwriting, claims, and distribution to better serve policyholders and partners. This approach supports thoughtful growth while expanding coverage solutions across California. Bamboo moves faster, prices more precisely, and adapts more effectively than legacy competitors, creating a durable competitive advantage and delivering outsized value to our policyholders and underwriting and distribution partners.

The new California Condominium product is designed to address the distinct insurance needs of condominium owners in the state, where coverage requirements often involve coordination between individual unit policies and homeowners association master policies. The offering includes required property and liability coverages, with optional enhancements such as increased limits, personal property replacement cost, loss assessment coverage, and additional water backup protection.

"Launching our first condo policy in California is an important step in how we continue to support homeowners and agents in the state," said John Chu, Founder and CEO of Bamboo Insurance. "Condo owners face unique coverage considerations, and this product reflects our focus on clarity, flexibility, and responsible underwriting."

The launch follows Bamboo's multi‑year investment in technology, operational infrastructure, and California‑specific product development. During a period of significant disruption in the state's property insurance market, Bamboo has expanded its offerings while maintaining a disciplined, data‑informed approach to underwriting and risk management.

Bamboo's California condominium product is available now. Condo owners interested in obtaining a quote should contact their local insurance agent or visit BambooInsurance.com for more information.

About Bamboo Insurance

Bamboo Insurance is a technology-enabled, underwriting-first, and capital-light MGU (managing general underwriter) focused on homeowners' coverage and purpose-built for the new era of insurance. Embedding AI and automation across underwriting, claims, and distribution, Bamboo combines carrier-grade, data-driven underwriting discipline with proprietary insights and deep domain expertise. The company pairs those capabilities with the flexibility of the MGU model to deliver faster quote-to-bind, more precise pricing, and disciplined risk selection.

Bamboo manages key functions across the value chain while partnering with a scaled network of highly rated insurance and reinsurance capacity providers. With a multi-channel, partner-centric distribution model and growing capacity ecosystem, Bamboo is positioned to expand efficiently in existing and new markets while delivering value to policyholders, underwriting partners, and distribution partners.

Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services ("Bamboo Insurance") is Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; CA License #0M31082; TX General Lines Agency License #2592077; TX Surplus Lines Agency License #2573422.

Media Contact

Tess Shoe

Sr. Manager, Integrated Marketing

Bamboo Insurance

[email protected]

SOURCE Bamboo Insurance