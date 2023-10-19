Bamboo Rose Accelerates Next Generation of Retailer and Supplier Collaboration with Supply Pilot Acquisition

News provided by

Bamboo Rose

19 Oct, 2023, 08:18 ET

Combination of Bamboo Rose and Supply Pilot will empower active supplier engagement throughout the entire retail lifecycle, from ideation to delivery

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, the leading collaborative product development, sourcing, and supply chain platform for global retailers announced today its acquisition of Supply Pilot of Nottingham, UK.

Supply Pilot, a leading provider of supplier engagement and collaboration software, transforms the way retailers work with their suppliers. This move extends the Bamboo Rose retail management platform with enhanced supplier collaboration capabilities, to further support supply chain visibility and foster Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Continue Reading
Bamboo Rose acquires Supply Pilot.
Bamboo Rose acquires Supply Pilot.

The combined company, which manages over $1.2T of transactions a year for thousands of products and users across hundreds of leading brands, will provide best-in-class end-to-end supplier engagement and supply chain technology. The collective platform solves critical business challenges for fashion & apparel, food & consumables, and general merchandise retailers around the world.

"Today's retail landscape is more complex than ever, requiring clear and continuous collaboration between retailers, suppliers, and vendors," said Matt Stevens, CEO of Bamboo Rose. "Supply Pilot leads the market with proactive supplier engagement and collaboration. Together, our platforms will drive unprecedented efficiency and enable sustainability. We are truly excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with Supply Pilot."

"The acquisition of Supply Pilot by Bamboo Rose is exciting news for retailers and their supply chains," said Ajay Jindal, CIO of MGF Sourcing. "With their Global Trade Management solution and vendor base, I am energized about the potential that lies ahead as a Bamboo Rose customer."

"We are delighted to join forces with Bamboo Rose to conquer complex retailer/supplier engagement pinch points. As one company, we'll offer the most extensive supplier collaboration platform in the market," said James Butcher, CEO of Supply Pilot. "We're eager to join this growing team of talented retail technologists to dramatically improve digital transformation for our global partners."

To learn more about the acquisition, please visit the Bamboo Rose news page, or meet with our industry representatives at PI Apparel Supply Chain Forum in NYC (November 28 - 29, 2023).

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the leading collaborative product development, sourcing, and supply chain platform for retailers and consumer brands; helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. With deep vertical expertise in industries such as fashion & apparel, food & consumables, and general merchandise, Bamboo Rose empowers businesses to manage supply chain complexity with ease. https://bamboorose.com/

About Supply Pilot

Supply Pilot is an award-winning supplier collaboration platform and consultancy provider for retailers, brands, and large manufacturers. Trusted by some of the world's largest brands, Supply Pilot's clients include John Lewis, SC Johnson, Co-op, PetSmart, and Woolworths. https://www.supply-pilot.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251203/PR_Bamboo_Rose_acquires_Supply_Pilot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430723/Bamboo_Rose_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bamboo Rose

Also from this source

Bamboo Rose beschleunigt die nächste Generation der Einzelhändler- und Lieferanten-Zusammenarbeit mit der Übernahme von Supply Pilot

Bamboo Rose beschleunigt die nächste Generation der Einzelhändler- und Lieferanten-Zusammenarbeit mit der Übernahme von Supply Pilot

Bamboo Rose, die führende kollaborative Produktentwicklungs-, Beschaffungs- und Lieferkettenplattform für globale Einzelhändler, gab heute die...
Bamboo Rose adquiere Supply Pilot

Bamboo Rose adquiere Supply Pilot

Bamboo Rose, la plataforma colaborativa líder en desarrollo de productos, abastecimiento y cadena de suministro para minoristas globales, anunció hoy ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.